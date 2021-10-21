CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

myarklamiss.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at...

www.myarklamiss.com

myarklamiss.com

myarklamiss.com

