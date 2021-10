The first couple of games of the season had been rough outings for Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. He scored nine points in each, shooting a combined 8-of-25 from the field including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. His plus-minus of -37 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener is the worst +/- by a Rockets rookie in a game in the last 20 seasons and it's also tied for the 4th worst +/- by any Rocket in that span.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO