Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts
The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fan uses math to prove that Phase Four is not a flop
MCU fans are divided ever since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame. And ever since Phase Four began, some fans complained that Marvel is going ‘woke’ or that the characters don’t resonate simply because the characters are women. But one MCU fan wanted to debunk everyone’s theories of the Multiverse Saga being a flop by using a powerful tool: math.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Framed answer today, September 5?
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another variant on the popular word game Wordle, but now it’s testing your knowledge of the depths of cinema — it’s Framed. Yes, it does seem like nearly every pocket of pop culture that one could be even remotely interested in has some form of Wordle variant to test fans’ knowledge. But Framed – which you can play here – stretches beyond the simple word-guessing game and introduces visuals. Now, you’re guessing screenshots, or as they’re more professionally known, frames. Inspired, right?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have found a huge CGI error in the latest episode
Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan theory uses science to fix a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ plot hole
Nine months after its initial release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is back in theaters and has sparked a new wave of fan theories as it screened new footage. The new version of No Way Home includes a smattering of new clips and a new post-credit sequence, but it also has led fans to have entirely new questions about how exactly Doctor Strange’s deus ex machina spell exactly worked. The memory wipe spell seems to have resulted in photos of Peter Parker and his friends now having him obscured by pigeons and trees.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success
Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice after ‘House of the Dragon’ recreates an iconic meme
It’s been just over two weeks since HBO Max’s long awaited prequel, House of the Dragon, first soared into streaming queues, laying the scaly smackdown on the service’s viewership records and snatching up a second season renewal shortly after. Set 200 years before the events of Game...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home
It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope. The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans imagine a universe where Mace Windu took down the Emperor
Star Wars really does need a What if…? series as another hypothetical scenario is making waves on Reddit. But unlike previous instances where it involved characters turning into the dark side or if no one turned evil at all, fans now wonder what if Mace Windu killed Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director
Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
Comments / 0