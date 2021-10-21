CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is an ambitious yet shaky filmic adaptation of Leah Purcell’s penned passion project: Brisbane International Film Festival Review

By Peter Gray
theaureview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLending an air of femininity to the western genre – one so often entangled with a masculine temperament – without compromising its rooted personality, Leah Purcell‘s The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is the cinematic incarnation of her penned 2016 stage play and 2019 novel, all inspired by Henry...

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

Related
heyuguys.com

Brother’s Keeper Review – London Film Festival 2021

This is peak realism from director Ferit Karahan, who displays shades of Ken Loach, Alan Clarke and Clio Barnard in his account of a boarding school stranded amongst the snowy mountains of Eastern Anatolia. Turksoy Golebeyi’s boxy camerawork does well in capturing the geography of the school, following Yusef (Samet Yildiz) and his sickly friend Memo (Nurullah Alaca) as they navigate the rooms, hallways and yards of their brutalist institution. This is complimented by the stark grading, which casts a chilly, dispiriting ambience.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, 2021. Written and Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. Starring Kotone Furukawa, Ayumu Nakajima, Hyunri, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Katsuki Mori, Shouma Kai, Fusako Urabe, and Aoba Kawai. SYNOPSIS:. An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding, told in three movements...
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Swan Song proves an absolute joy to behold due to Udo Kier’s beautiful, vanity-free performance: Brisbane International Film Festival review

German character actor Udo Kier is so synonymous with villainy that his role in Swan Song appears all the more revelatory. But given the actor’s own queer identification and penchant for theatrical performances, a character like his at the centre of Todd Stephens‘s gentle dramedy feels quite in tune with the actor’s aesthetic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brisbane International#Drover#Aboriginal#Indigenous#British
theaureview.com

The Card Counter is unsure of which narrative hand it wants to play: Brisbane International Film Festival review

Kenny Rogers so famously told us “You gotta know when to fold ’em”, and in The Card Counter writer/director Paul Schrader seems unsure as to which hand he wants to confidently play. It’s not that this film is poorly made, nor is his commitment to the representation of desolation anything other than pure, but it’s such a bleak, repetitive effort that, conceptually, doesn’t feel uniform.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: The Harder They Fall is a violent western spectacle that redefines the prominence of people of colour

“While the events of this story are fictional…These. People. Existed.”. These words hit harder than any bullet or bass snare experienced in The Harder They Fall as they sprawl across the screen in the opening seconds of Jeymes Samuel‘s Black Western fantasy. Perhaps, in a way, an almost spiritual sequel to Mario Van Peebles’ genre-breaking 1993 outing Posse, Samuel’s film redefines the social standings of African Americans in the wild west.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

My Dead Dad is a deeply personal feeling film with an accessible personality: Austin Film Festival review

When Lucas (Pedro Correa) learns that his father has passed away and subsequently left him an entire apartment complex in Los Angeles, he’s emotionally perturbed, to say the least. Learning of such tragic news and such a vast inheritance in the one sitting would be enough for anyone to re-evaluate their existence, but given that Lucas hadn’t seen his father in a decade – their relationship severely strained – he’s unsure how to navigate going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theaureview.com

Film Review: Ron’s Gone Wrong delivers its mature message with a sense of adolescent abandon

Comparisons between Ron’s Gone Wrong and 2014’s Big Hero 6 seem inevitable, yet, apart from the central relationship between a young adolescent boy and an operated robot, the two share little DNA, so it’s probably best that’s put to bed before going any further. Much like the titular Ron, the Sarah Smith/Jean-Phillipe Vine-directed feature is a quirky, occasionally flawed, but nonetheless charming venture that explores humanity’s relationship with technology and whether or not it truly is as valuable a companion as it’s so often made out to be.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – Ron’s Gone Wrong

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021. Directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine. Featuring the voice talents of Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall and Ricardo Hurtado. SYNOPSIS:. A middle school child bonds with the faulty robot he is gifted by his father,...
MOVIES
Niner Times

Vancouver International Film Festival Review: "Benediction"

Filmmaker Terence Davies is one of the more unique voices today. Varying from both fiction and biographies, all of his films are dream-like and hazy. His newest film, "Benediction," takes the dreamy approach in telling the life and story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon. Varying from his younger years (Jack Lowden) and older years (Peter Capaldi), we are given a picture of his life and legacy. Davies wisely shifts between these perspectives, which turns a dry-subject matter into something compelling. What starts as a simple biography turns into a true love letter to the process of a writer finding his voice.
MOVIES
danspapers.com

Hamptons International Film Festival 2021 Diary and Winners

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. My wife and I went to some of the movies shown at the Hampton International Film Festival this past weekend. Many of these films were premieres, and various directors, actors, critics, producers, distributers and agents flew in to East Hampton Airport from points far away to preview the movies and make decisions about those they wished to become involved with. As a result, there were meetings and parties all over town. It made for a lively, busy Columbus Day weekend here.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Keene Sentinel

Monadnock International Film Festival

After two and half years of darkness, filmgoers will see the light—of the movie screen—once again this month. The Monadnock International Film Festival returns (mostly) in-person Thursday, Oct. 21, and features 10 days of independent and award-winning cinema before closing Sunday, Oct. 30, in downtown Keene and in Peterborough. More...
KEENE, NH
substreammagazine.com

NYFF Review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’s Ambitious Scale Ventures To Serve the Novel’s Themes In Quantifiable Bites

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 vast sci-fi novel, Dune, puts on a conquest to rein in its material with atmosphere. It’s hard to ignore the gorgeous nature of the film – often feeling like you’ve been transported into another world entirely. Mentally, you think every rumble of a spaceship, every grain of sand on the desert planet Arrakis, and every glassy stare of each character as they scan something in the distance. As we’ve seen from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, Villeneuve has a penchant for setting up an otherworldly atmosphere. In naming Dune his “dream project,” there’s a considerable amount of detail and care with the two-and-a-half-hour-plus excavation. The daunting task was fitting all of Dune’s themes, such as political tensions, betrayal, strife over natural resources, and mind-altering powers in a way that fans and non-fans alike can embrace. Along with writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve certainly had a daunting task ahead of them. Herbert’s novel almost feels like an impenetrable conquest that Hollywood can’t pierce.
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Billy Bob Thornton among Rome International Film Festival's 2021 guests

The Rome International Film Festival returns for its 18th year with a long list of films alongside a star-studded guest lineup including filmmaker and actor Billy Bob Thornton. “Our 2021 mix of submissions and guests contains more star talent than we’ve ever had at one festival, and there is still...
ROME, GA
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy