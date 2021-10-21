The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is an ambitious yet shaky filmic adaptation of Leah Purcell’s penned passion project: Brisbane International Film Festival Review

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 vast sci-fi novel, Dune, puts on a conquest to rein in its material with atmosphere. It’s hard to ignore the gorgeous nature of the film – often feeling like you’ve been transported into another world entirely. Mentally, you think every rumble of a spaceship, every grain of sand on the desert planet Arrakis, and every glassy stare of each character as they scan something in the distance. As we’ve seen from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, Villeneuve has a penchant for setting up an otherworldly atmosphere. In naming Dune his “dream project,” there’s a considerable amount of detail and care with the two-and-a-half-hour-plus excavation. The daunting task was fitting all of Dune’s themes, such as political tensions, betrayal, strife over natural resources, and mind-altering powers in a way that fans and non-fans alike can embrace. Along with writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve certainly had a daunting task ahead of them. Herbert’s novel almost feels like an impenetrable conquest that Hollywood can’t pierce.

