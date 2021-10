AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) disposed of some of its military equipment, according to a city memo released Thursday. The memo states that in accordance with a resolution passed by the city council in June 2020, APD conducted an inventory and disposed of, or returned, equipment acquired through the U.S. Department of Defense's Law Enforcement Support Office (known as the “LESO” or 1033 Program), or any similar program.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO