TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy’s newest play “Murder on the Orient Express” opens Friday evening on the Mainstage at 7:30 p.m.

The play is based on the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie and is directed by TCT’s Shannon Reilly.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning there is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Click here for showtimes and dates.





































































