State announces new grant money for organizations supporting youths in Naugatuck Valley

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping kids in the Naugatuck Valley. The state is giving two organizations in the region grant money to help youth in those communities.

The organizations benefiting are “Team” and “Valley Save Our Youth.” One of the roles those programs play is to bridge teens into adulthood.

They can take part in mentorships, attend classes and other activities to help get them on the right path.

Leonard Duffus, president of Valley Save Our Youth said Wednesday, “A lot of times they’re the fortgotten ones. The juniors, the seniors, the freshman, the ones out of high school. There’s not a lot for them to do. This grant will help move the Valley forward.”

Dave Morgan of Team Inc. added, “We’re trying to provide the experiences to our youth so they have the trajectory of lifelong success.”

Governor Ned Lamont says programs like this will help the state combat the juvenile crime crisis.

