Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained

The cryptocurrency industry has a big gender problem when it comes to female involvement. Bitcoin of America (BOA), a popular virtual currency exchange, is looking to solve this major issue. BOA has been very open about their female involvement at conferences, expos, and even within their own company. Bitcoin of America revealed that most of their top tier positions are filled by Women. Their Chief Operating officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Agent Locations, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females.
