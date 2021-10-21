CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained

Cover picture for the articleThree hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action...

Elon Musk
MotorBiscuit

Daymak Premiers Bizarre Prototype That Mines Cryptocurrency Like Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The finance world is ablaze with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Apparently, these digital monies have become so popular that some people even want their cars to be able to mine Cryptocurrencies while not being driven. Sounds pretty efficient to me but also smells a little Elon Musk-y to me. Well, Daymak claims to have built a prototype that can hold and mine cryptocurrencies.
Hot Hardware

Wildy Volatile Bitcoin Balloons To New High, Is It Time To Buy Into Cryptocurrency?

Remember when Bitcoin was worth a fraction of a cent? Those days are long gone, and barring a cryptocurrency crash of epic proportions, they may never come back. Instead, Bitcoin this week went on a rally, skyrocketing to its highest value ever. This raises the question, is it finally time for casual observers to invest in Bitcoin?
CBS News

New bitcoin futures ETF lets investors dip their toes in the cryptocurrency market

Shares of the nation's first exchange-traded fund tied to the cryptocurrency jumped after making their market debut on Tuesday. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BITO, rose 3% to $41.22 in early action a. The fund will invest mostly in bitcoin futures contracts and not directly in the cryptocurrency itself. That means the fund will invest in bets on where the digital coin will be priced in the future. The market is overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC.
Street.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Climbs, Invesco Bails on Futures Product

Cryptocurrency prices were mostly higher Tuesday as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Invesco said it was scrapping plans for a bitcoin futures product. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up 3.2% at $62,257, according to CoinDesk,...
moneyweek.com

Cryptocurrency roundup: US overtakes China as biggest bitcoin miner

Bitcoin continued to hold on to its gains following the previous week where the world’s most popular cryptocurrency approached its all-time high. Even warnings by the Bank of England, that cryptocurrencies could spark the next market meltdown failed to derail bitcoin and other cryptos. Here are the stop stories that...
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin lower early Friday in cryptocurrency trading

Bitcoin was trading 2.57% higher on Friday morning, nearing $60,000 per coin. The price was around $58,865 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,758 (+3.26%) and around 22.6 cents (-3.72%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. Early Friday morning, Bloomberg reported the Securities and Exchange Commission...
investing.com

Bitcoin of America is Working to Solve the Gender Problem in the Cryptocurrency Industry

The cryptocurrency industry has a big gender problem when it comes to female involvement. Bitcoin of America (BOA), a popular virtual currency exchange, is looking to solve this major issue. BOA has been very open about their female involvement at conferences, expos, and even within their own company. Bitcoin of America revealed that most of their top tier positions are filled by Women. Their Chief Operating officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Agent Locations, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females.
MONTCO.Today

Local Wealth Advisor Will Dispel Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths on Oct. 21 NoonZOOM

What is Bitcoin and how does it work? Is it backed by anything of value? What real-world usage does it have?. Break through the myths and confusion of Bitcoin and gain a deeper understanding of cryptocurrencies on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12-1 PM, when American Community Journals hosts a lunchtime NoonZOOM webinar entitled “Dispelling Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths.”
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
u.today

Elon Musk Calls Dogecoin “People’s Crypto,” Rejects Shiba Inu

In a recent tweet, centibillionaire Elon Musk spoke about his support for Dogecoin, describing it as “people’s crypto.”. Musk explains that he views the meme coin this way because a lot of people who work for Tesla and SpaceX happen to own it:. They aren’t financial experts or Silicon Valley...
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
NEWSBTC

Elon Musk Plans To Become The World’s First Dogecoin Trillionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that he will become the world’s first Dogecoin trillionaire. According to a recent prediction by a Morgan Stanley analyst, the SpaceX founder is on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire with his relentless amassing of wealth. A Twitter account called UberFacts tweeted this...
u.today

Elon Musk to Become 1st DOGE Trillionaire, SHIB Hits New ATH, Surpasses Ether by Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The past weekend has been rich in crypto news. Check out U.Today’s latest news digest and see for yourself!. Elon Musk says he will become the first DOGE trillionaire. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk’s net worth has now reached $249 billion, bringing him close to surpassing the gross domestic product of Portugal. The Tesla CEO believes that he will become the world's first Dogecoin trillionaire. The reason behind Musk’s wealth increase is the renewed Tesla rally; last Friday, shares of the leading e-car manufacturing company hit a new all-time high of $910.
IBTimes

Billionaire Investor Praises Cryptocurrencies, Says He's Not A Student Of Bitcoin

BlackRock chairman Larry Fink praised the growing cryptocurrency market Wednesday while not expressing specific enthusiasm for bitcoin. In an interview with CNBC, Fink was asked his thoughts about bitcoin after JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has called the cryptocurrency “fool’s gold” and “a fraud,” and said this week that it was "worthless."
