Fredrick Md. Council voted to have equity and inclusion commission

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Fredrick County Council voted on Tuesday to establish an equity and inclusion commission. The commission will help identify issues, concerns, and needs of residents to help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion.

They will come up with a solution on how to fix these problems. Another thing the commission plans to do is offer assistance in planning the community. Another thing the commission plans to do is offer is assistance in planning community events that celebrate, and advance diversity within the county.

“If a group or a commission like this can help bring concerns or disparities within their community to their attention particularly considering legislation I always think it is a good thing,” said M.C. Keegan-Ayer, council president.

The board voted to pass the bill five to two.

