CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fredrick Md. Council voted to have equity and inclusion commission

By Brittany Ward
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpsGn_0cXhflOb00

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Fredrick County Council voted on Tuesday to establish an equity and inclusion commission. The commission will help identify issues, concerns, and needs of residents to help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Silver Spring robbery video released

They will come up with a solution on how to fix these problems. Another thing the commission plans to do is offer assistance in planning the community. Another thing the commission plans to do is offer is assistance in planning community events that celebrate, and advance diversity within the county.

“If a group or a commission like this can help bring concerns or disparities within their community to their attention particularly considering legislation I always think it is a good thing,” said M.C. Keegan-Ayer, council president.

The board voted to pass the bill five to two.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Community campaigns for voters to write-in Blaine Young for Mayor

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Just a week before election day, former Alderman and County Commissioner Blaine Young is gaining attention in the community after residents began a campaign urging voters to write in Young for Mayor.  This all began when community organizer Hayden Duke posted on Facebook that he is writing in Young for Mayor, […]
FREDERICK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County to hold public hearing Tuesday on redistricting plan opposed by civil rights groups

Baltimore County will hold a public hearing on its controversial redistricting plan online at 6 p.m. Tuesday as several Baltimore County Council members say they haven’t made up their minds about a plan that civil rights groups say violates federal voting laws. Democratic council members Julian Jones, Tom Quirk, Izzy Patoka and Republican councilman David Marks are reserving their stance on ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Council pushes for e-scooter laws

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Councilmember Sidney Katz and Vice President Gabe Albornoz introduced Bill 36-21. This will work to establish laws in Montgomery County for anyone riding an e-scooter by setting age requirements for use, limiting speeds and requiring helmets and reflectors. “Electric scooters are a growing transportation method; however, there are few laws […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fredrick#Silver Spring#Wdvm25 Dcw50
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which will perform a comprehensive review and evaluation of Baltimore County’s current laws and policies governing public ethics, open government, and the Office of Inspector General. “Over the last three years, we’ve made Baltimore County’s government more open, accessible, … Continue reading "Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability" The post Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
yourerie

Erie County Council to vote on creating a rail future commission

Erie County Council will use one million dollars to create a rail future commission from the gaming settlement money if the ordinance passes on October 26th. If the gaming ordinance passes, the rail commission will be created to give more rail access for the people in the community. According to...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal-News

Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B Hollywoodland

After hearing the thoughts from about 20 Middletown residents, most of whom said they don’t support the proposed Hollywoodland $1.3 billion entertainment and destination complex, City Council didn’t have the necessary three members Thursday night to vote on the project. The five-person council was scheduled to vote during the special...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Commission will vote on Timber School redevelopment

The investment group behind plans to convert the old Timber School property and school district maintenance yard at Newbury and Kelley roads into apartments and a hotel have a fresh date with the Thousand Oaks Planning Commission: Oct. 25. Three months earlier Daylight Thousand Oaks LLC called off a scheduled...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
cwuobserver.com

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Ellensburg takes steps to be more inclusive to travelers and locals.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission has been working on ways they can improve the connection between the city and the community. This includes fixing accessibility issues and understanding the community’s viewpoint. “Some of the goals in the chapter are related to community engagement, cultural sharing and increasing accessibility...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Daily Nebraskan

ASUN officially adds equity to diversity, inclusion committee name

The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed a bylaw amendment, four appointments and tabled an emergency piece of legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night. The bylaw amendment changes the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
LINCOLN, NE
mymcmedia.org

Redistricting Commission Recommends Map to Council

Members of the Redistricting Commission voted 6-5 for the map it will send to the county council recommending how to divide the county into new districts. The map divides Montgomery County into seven districts each of which can elect one council member and one at-large council member. The map stands as a revision of one presented last week when the commission narrowed its choices to three maps as the county moves to add two additional council seats. During a meeting Wednesday, Commissioner David Stein said changes reflect input from commissioners as well as the public.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

MDH Announces Maryland Commission on Health Equity

MDH Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Steven R. Schuh to serve as Chair. Maryland 2021—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced the creation of the Maryland Commission on Health Equity (MCHE), a new multi-agency commission charged with developing a statewide plan to improve health outcomes and increase health equity in Maryland. The commission will hold its first meeting on October 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” Staff in Public Schools

A new Heritage Foundation report by Jay Greene and James Paul examines the number of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) directors/superintendents among the nation’s largest K-12 school districts. According to Greene and Paul,. An analysis of student test-score data shows that employing a chief diversity officer (CDO) in K–12 school...
EDUCATION
thechampionnewspaper.com

Inclusion resolution passed by Tucker council

Tucker city councilmembers adopted a resolution Oct. 12 providing for an “inclusive, fair and welcoming city,” mirroring resolutions passed in nearby cities such as Pine Lake and Stone Mountain. The resolution was introduced by Mayor Frank Auman and will be distributed to all licensed businesses within the city of Tucker,...
TUCKER, GA
Chicago Sun-Times

Some pot shops would have to prove social equity status to City Council members — not just state — under proposed ordinance

Tired of waiting for African-Americans to get their fair share of Chicago’s recreational marijuana business, a pair of City Council members are taking matters into their own hands. Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th) want companies seeking to open new cannabis dispensaries in Chicago within 1,500 feet of...
CHICAGO, IL
Badger Herald

ASM supports resolution to create statewide student council, appoints new equity and inclusion chair

The Associated Students of Madison moved to support a proposed resolution to create a statewide Student Governance Council and appointed a new equity and inclusion chair on Wednesday night. Will Scheder, the President of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Student Government Association, proposed the statewide council resolution in an effort to...
MADISON, WI
mybuckhannon.com

Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion represents WVWC at statewide DEI Summit

BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, Oct. 7, West Virginia Wesleyan College was the only institution of higher education represented at the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s (GKVF) second summit on issues of race and racism in West Virginia. According to the GKVF website, the primary goal of the summit was to “discuss race in a comprehensive, collaborative and compassionate manner.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
731
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy