Sistas Renewed for Season 4 at BET

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UozmB_0cXhfikQ00

Tyler Perry’s Sistas won’t stop anytime soon: BET has renewed the soapy drama for Season 4 , according to our sister site Deadline .

Debuting in 2019, Sistas centers on a group of Black female friends as they navigate love, careers and family together. KJ Smith stars as attorney Andi, with Ebony Obsidian as Karen, Mignon Von as Danni, Novi Brown as Sabrina and Crystal Hayslett as Fatima. The supporting cast includes Chido Nwokocha as Gary, DeVale Ellis as Zac and Trinity Whiteside as Preston.

Season 3 of Sistas premiered in June on BET and ranked as the No. 1 scripted series on cable for African Americans 18-49. The second half of Season 3 debuted earlier this month; check out our full premiere recap here .

Perry has four series currently airing on BET: Along with Sistas , he also oversees The Oval , House of Payne and Assisted Living . He serves as the sole writer on Sistas and defended the lack of a writers’ room in a recent aftershow: “In the past, I had writers’ rooms, and the ratings tanked. People know my voice. They know how I write. And have you ever thought for a minute, just one second, that I’m specific in what I’m doing? That I am telling the stories that the audience wants to see? Don’t worry about it. I got this. That’s why the show is No. 1.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy that Sistas is coming back? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

TVLine

The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere Recap: The Apple of Michelle's Eye

The producers of ABC’s The Bachelorette really love the idea that their Season 18 leading lady Michelle Young is a teacher. It’s a theme the show played up Tuesday night by opening the premiere with Michelle’s fifth-grade students in Minneapolis asking her how many boyfriends she would have and how many dudes she would kiss. Many of Michelle’s suitors also took a cue from her profession, with guys like Rodney, a sales rep from Southern California, stepping out of the limo in a red apple costume. But it’s a good thing Michelle wasn’t grading the men because when she asked Rodney...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Ratings: La Brea Dips as Voice Drops, The Resident Audience at Season High

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Tuesday drew 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, dropping sharply (and conspicuously so?) in the demo yet still leading the night in total audience; read our recap. Leading out of that, La Brea (5 mil/0.5, read recap) again held steady in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo. New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.3) also ticked down in the demo. Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B-“) was down from its June cycle’s premiere (3.8 mil/1.0) but still led Tuesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Queens...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 3B Premiere Recap: Andi Claps Back at Gary, and Maurice's Fate Plays Out — Grade It!

Fans have been waiting for two revelations with the return of Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Would Andi finally leave Gary alone, and would Maurice be OK now that Q was holding him at gunpoint? The answer to the Maurice conundrum arrived Wednesday at the start of the Season 3B premiere. Q gave Maurice some mismatched clothes to wear to the bank, and Q removed Maurice’s gun from his nightstand so that he would keep the upper hand. Maurice begged for a better shirt to match his floral pants, but Q was unamused and kept yelling and pointing his piece. When Maurice said that...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Kj Smith
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Season Three Renewal For “Miz & Maryse”

WWE’s “Miz & Mrs.” unscripted series has been renewed for a third season. Veteran WWE Superstar appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show today and announced that the USA Network has renewed the series for season three. WWE and USA issued a press release confirming the renewal, touting how the show ranked among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth across all key demographics.
WWE
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
#Sistas#African Americans#House#Assisted Living#Tvline S Cable Scorecard
tvseriesfinale.com

Twenties: Season Three? Has the BET Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Twenties TV show stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin with Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young in recurring roles. The story follows Hattie (Gibbs), a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, and her two straight best friends, Marie (Elmore) and Nia (Graham), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. As season two begins, Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (McFerrin).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYLON

'You' Has Already Been Renewed For Another Season

Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have eagerly awaited the premiere of You season 3 on Netflix. The streamer’s hit stalker series, starring the murderous Pen Badgley (Joe) and his wife Victoria Pedretti (Love), is unveiling its next chapter, fittingly, on Friday, October 13th. If the trailer is any indication of what’s to come it will be full of thrilling surprises. But ahead of its premier Netflix, let viewers in on a little secret, notifying everyone that You will return for a fourth season, too.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Blindspotting: Season Two Renewal for Starz Dramedy Series

Blindspotting is continuing on! Starz has renewed the dramedy series for a second season. Inspired by the feature film of the same name, the series stars Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The TV show picks up six months after the end of the film.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

CBS is taking up residence with Ghosts, handing the freshman supernatural comedy a full-season order, TVLine has learned. (An exact episode count for Season 1 was not announced.) Ghosts‘ double-episode premiere averaged 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, and the subsequent Oct. 14 episode actually ticked up in the demo. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, the sitcom’s debut enjoyed the largest gain of all new and returning comedy premieres this season, adding 2.2 million viewers. “We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,”...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

You - Renewed for a 4th Season

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Friday, Netflix has handed an early fourth season renewal to its hit drama series You. Casting news for the new season will be announced at a later date. “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Call Me Kat Season 2, New Comedy Pivoting and Ramsay's Next Level Chef Get January Premiere Dates on Fox

Fox is set to ring in the new year with Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. The network announced Tuesday that midseason comedy Pivoting will premiere on a special night — Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c — following an NFL doubleheader and the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat. One week prior, on Sunday, Jan. 2, Fox will use another NFL doubleheader to launch Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series Next Level Chef. Regular time slots for all three series will be announced at a later date. For now, Fox’s midseason launch plan looks like this: SUNDAY, JAN. 2 8...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure Season 5 Premiere Recap: Moving Forward — Plus, Grade It!

Two of the most important relationships in Issa’s life hung in the balance when Season 4 of Insecure came to a close last year. It was unclear if Molly and Issa could be besties again after fighting so much, and her couple status with Lawrence became less of a certainty after Condola became pregnant with his child. Thankfully for fans, the answers to both of those conundrums got cleared up when Season 5 of the beloved HBO comedy premiered Sunday. Titled “Reunited, Okay?,” the opening installment kicked off the show’s final season and centered Issa, Molly, Kelli, Tiffany and Derek as they...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Skyh Alvester Black Previews a Possible Jacobi Bank Save, All The Queen's Men Crossover

Fans of Tyler Perry’s Sistas who are waiting for Maurice and Sabrina’s bank robbery hell to end might consider Jacobi a logical and potential hero. While Maurice is more than capable of handling himself, Q and his friends are holding him and Sabrina at gunpoint, and tensions are mounting, as viewers will see when the soapy BET drama airs Wednesday at 9/8c.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells. As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
TVLine

