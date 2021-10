Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, buying a used car has become increasingly difficult. From skyrocketing prices to insanely low availability, the right vehicle isn’t always easy to find. One of the largest causes of this issue is the chip shortage. A low supply of microchip availability has halted production for many models, meaning no new inventory is being delivered to dealerships. This type of inventory shortage causes price hikes, especially with used vehicles. Since the used vehicles are the only ones available, customers in need have no choice but to overpay for the dealership’s premium price tag. A great way to avoid overpaying for a used vehicle right now is to try purchasing a less popular model.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO