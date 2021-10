PHOENIX -- Federal forest service officials have promised to do more to keep cattle out of more than 140 miles of the Verde River watershed. The agreement, approved by U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell, ends a year-old lawsuit where environmental groups charged that the federal agency failed to keep and enforce its promises, going back two decades, to limit grazing to only certain portion of the river, its tributaries and stream banks. The result, according to the Center for Biological Diversity and the Maricopa Audubon Society, was that three-fourths of the area surveyed was damaged by cattle not just trampling on vegetation but defecating in and around the water.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO