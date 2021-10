A Webster couple who pursued town government wrongdoing are being recognized as this year’s Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Award honorees. Tara Gunnigle and Jon Pearson will be saluted by the communications school on Nov. 9, with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, as featured speaker. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way. Presenting sponsor is Peoples United Bank. For the first time, the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College will host the event.

WEBSTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO