BOSTON (CBS) — It was back on August 19 – more than eight weeks ago – that Governor Baker announced Sunday’s deadline for state workers to be vaccinated. The overwhelming majority have already provided proof, but there are close to 2,000 people who could be looking for new jobs this week. “This is one of the best things you can do to protect your employees and their families,” Baker said. Beginning Monday, managers and human resources departments in state offices across Massachusetts will be working their way down a list of some 1,900 employees to find out whether they got vaccinated in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO