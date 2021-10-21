Hood College dedicates newest and largest residence hall

Hood College officials on Wednesday afternoon formally dedicated the campus’ newest dorm, which is fully occupied this academic year and hosting 201 students.

Though Blazer Hall was completed in the fall of 2020, some of its rooms were unoccupied last year and used as quarantine housing instead.

Now, each of the $25 million building’s 64 units are filled with residents.

“There’s more privacy because they have their own living rooms, their own bathrooms, their own little kitchens,” said Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine. “It’s more independent living, and for our upper-class students, we know they like to have that.”

With more than 69,000 square feet of space — made up of suite and semi-suite units and communal lounge spaces — Blazer Hall is the campus’ largest residence hall. It offers students a more modern living space than the other dorms, Chapdelaine said.

But most importantly, she said the building would help ease the college’s housing crunch.

Three hundred and thirty-four first-year students joined the college this year, the largest class in its history. Enrollment has climbed in recent years, Chapdelaine said, and the older dorms couldn’t accommodate the number of students who wanted to live on campus.

“And of course, moving out into the Frederick area is expensive for students,” she said. “But it’s also not ideal — we’d rather them be on campus. We know students are more successful on campus.”

Each floor of Blazer Hall has a study lounge with entertainment options, such as pool and ping-pong tables. Downstairs, there’s a large kitchen space that Chapdelaine said students use to cook meals together.

The building features a newly upgraded security system that the college plans to implement into its other dorms, too, requiring key-card access to each floor and unit.

In the coming years, Chapdelaine said, the college will “sunset” one hall at a time in order to renovate each one. That’s a project that wouldn’t have been possible without the extra space afforded by Blazer Hall, she added.