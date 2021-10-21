CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County prepares to vaccinate kids 5-11 pending approval

By Rob Fladeboe
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot pending federal approval.

The shots are expected to be widely available at county-run clinics, health care providers and also at some schools.

Santa Clara County COVID-19 vaccination sites, like the one at the fairgrounds, are being made ready to vaccinate a significant portion of the county’s children ages 5 to 11 who could be eligible for the shot by the first week of November.

The county has requested enough of the lower-doze Pfizer vaccine for as many as 167,000 newly eligible children. Everything else is ready to go pending federal approval, says clinical lead Bethany Burlison.

San Jose Unified School District is making plans to provide the vaccine to as many as 11,000 students age 5-11. Partnering with county health, the district is expanding mobile vaccination clinics at schools, continuing to target specific areas where vaccination rates are lagging, says the district’s Katie Rodriguez.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving the vaccine to as many as 28 million children nationwide. pediatricians and pharmacies will likely be giving the shot too. plans include making the experience a little less scary.

