Law Enforcement

Police report

By Sarah Aslam
 5 days ago

Domestic violence order served. State Office of Children's Services: Referral. Request...

Laredo Morning Times

Details released in arrest of woman who died at Webb County Jail

New details have emerged regarding the arrest of a female inmate who died last weekend at the Webb County Jail. Laredo police said that officers found Ashley Nicole Castro, 30, in possession of Xanax and black tar heroin. Authorities also discovered that she was wanted for skipping court on a drug possession charge.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KWTX

1 arrested in local drug bust

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
MARLIN, TX
#Police#Domestic Violence
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WREG

Man convicted of raping girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

Compton pastor gunned down in possible gang-related attack

COMPTON, Calif. - A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD...
COMPTON, CA

