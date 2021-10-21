Police report

New details have emerged regarding the arrest of a female inmate who died last weekend at the Webb County Jail. Laredo police said that officers found Ashley Nicole Castro, 30, in possession of Xanax and black tar heroin. Authorities also discovered that she was wanted for skipping court on a drug possession charge.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
A man wanted for filming a woman changing in a Montgomery County mall dressing room turned himself in to police Tuesday, authorities said.Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove is facing charges of unlawful contact with a child, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, and harassm…
A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
A Youngstown man has been found guilty on Friday of more than 70 sex charges involving minors. Dustin Ruiter, 46, was found guilty on a total of 73 counts, 32 of which are felony rape. According to a secret indictment, the sexual assaults involve three different victims ages 16, 15,...
A man who objected to the sexual orientation of a guest in his family’s home shot his stepfather to death after an argument over the matter turned physical, prosecutors said during a hearing this week. Christian A. Smith, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 9 killing of...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
FRESNO (CBSLA/AP) — A woman who recently won a $4.9 million settlement for the police killing of her 16-year-old son has been arrested on suspicion of using some of the money to buy guns for her younger son and his fellow gang members, authorities announced Friday. Christina Lopez, 42, of...
According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman pled not guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges filed in connection to a human trafficking case involving a Mount Pleasant businessman. Jessica Mills (29) was named as a defendant in the case, along with Cedrick Riley and Earl Dawson Caldwell IV. Caldwell was...
COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
COMPTON, Calif. - A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD...
Comments / 0