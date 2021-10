Developers Present Revised Plans to Planning Commission, Public Offers Comment. On the evening of October 20, 2021, members of the community gathered at the Swarthmore Borough Hall for a presentation by the developers of a planned condominium project on Park Avenue in Swarthmore. 26 people took the microphone to share their thoughts on the project — many in opposition, some in support, and some in between. If you weren’t able to make the meeting, The Swarthmorean was there for you, as always.

