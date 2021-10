FOXBORO — Quinn Miller didn’t want to go to school. It was too painful. She loved playing football, but her parents wondered if it was worth it. At the time, the 12-year-old loved playing with the Darlington Braves, a youth football program in Pawtucket. At Jenks Junior High, the bullying was relentless. Her own teammates were mean — even by middle school standards. This didn’t happen when she danced or played basketball, but it happened with football. Her parents were worried. Quinn was tired of feeling beat up after playing a sport she loved.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO