NFL

Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Misses practice Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hitchens (elbow) was unable to practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday. Hitchens injured his elbow and...

www.cbssports.com

Arrowhead Pride

Anthony Hitchens leaves Washington game due to elbow injury

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the team’s game against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter due to an injury to his right elbow. The Chiefs initially announced him as questionable before ruling him out. Hitchens was tackling Washington tight end John Bates when he was injured....
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the the game in the first half with an elbow injury and has been ruled out. After making a play, the veteran linebacker grabbed his right elbow. He was flagged for a personal foul on the play. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is also questionable […]
NFL
Washington State
Wichita Eagle

KC Chiefs’ injuries in Washington: Hitchens, Burton to get MRIs; Fortson tears Achilles

For a second week in a row, the Chiefs were dealt multiple in-game injuries of note. And the players hurt Sunday only add to a growing list of walking wounded for Kansas City. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens suffered an elbow injury, tight end Jody Fortson tore an Achilles tendon and fullback Michael Burton suffered a left pectoral injury in Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens battling 'nerve injury' in right elbow

Kansas City Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens was ruled out of last week’s game with an elbow injury. During Andy Reid’s Wednesday injury update, he referred to Hitchens’ injury as a “triceps contusion.” Contusion typical refers to a bruise or welt, which doesn’t sound all that serious, given the potential alternatives. However, we’re now learning that Hitchens’ injury might be a bit more serious than initially let on by the Chiefs’ head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Injury Report: Hitchens Out, Others Hopeful vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top defensive signal-caller when they face the Tennesee Titans this Sunday, adding another challenge to an already steep assignment against Derrick Henry and company. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled out veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Friday, as he did not practice...
NFL
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
