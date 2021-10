This year’s Best of the Best St. Cloud awards show is virtual, and the community is invited to tune in tonight at 6 p.m. at https://yourchoiceawards.com/stcloud/. The 2021 Best of the Best awards, sponsored by the St. Cloud Times, celebrates the best businesses and services in the community, as nominated by and voted on by readers. The show will spotlight the winners in more than 150 categories, and special guests Jillian Michaels, Carla Hall, Alfonso Ribeiro, Antoni Porowski and more will help present the awards.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO