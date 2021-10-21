CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nextdoor announces LinkedIn Live investor event on October 26th

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

As previously announced, Nextdoor and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) ("KVSB"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), intend to list the Class A common stock of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Vista Outdoor Named by Investor's Business Daily as Top 3 ESG Company in Consumer Goods

Vista Outdoor believes that sustainable business practices, diversity, stakeholder engagement, and effective corporate governance are critical to the long-term success of its business. In its Annual ESG Report, readers will find updates on identified KPI's, corporate social responsibility, public policy, and coalition partnerships. "Common ground is found outside, which is...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Persistent Delivers 9.3% Q-o-Q and 34% Y-o-Y Growth for Q2FY22

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021:. "We are delighted to share that Persistent ended the quarter on a record high note — once again delivering industry-leading performance, including year-over-year revenue growth of 34% and continued margin improvement. During the quarter, we announced the acquisition of Software Corporation International and Shree Partners, forming a new Payments business unit and furthering our expertise in Cloud and IT Infrastructure.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Capital Investments#Sec#Llc#Nextdoor Holdings Inc#Linkedin Live#Q A#Investor Relations#Investors Nextdoor Com#Sun Microsystems#Managemen
Business Insider

Tims China Opens 300th Coffee Shop

The milestone store opening in Tianjin was celebrated with 500 guests who visited on opening day, and the occasion marked the launch of a national "Tims 300" marketing program. "The opening of our 300th store is both a proud moment for all of us, as well as a major milestone...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. But investors' views toward...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Allbirds Preps to Kick Off Public Debut With $2 Billion Valuation

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report on Monday said it is looking at a valuation of more than $2 billion for its initial public offering on there Nasdaq stock market that is expected to net the company close to $270 million. The San Francisco company, backed by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to approve business combination with Nextdoor

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 6, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. The business combination, if approved by KVSB shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting. Upon the closing of the business combination, KVSB will change its name to Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., ("Nextdoor") and Nextdoor shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KIND."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

How Can London Investors Navigate The Post-Pandemic Market? Find Out At Bisnow's Event on 21 October

While the coronavirus pandemic caused massive disruption in nearly every sector of UK commercial real estate, the London market, in particular, is predicted to show some improvement within the next year. As London continues its recuperation and begins to transition into the new normal, now is the time for investors to look ahead and make decisions about which areas and assets they should have on their radar.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

LinkedIn announces new app to avoid China scrutiny

LinkedIn is finding ways to stay in China despite increased censorship pressure from the country's government to limit social posts and news sharing. Why it matters: LinkedIn's new toehold solution protects its main brand while operating under similar amounts of local scrutiny. If successful, InJobs could set a precedent for...
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung announces another Unpacked event for October 20

In what seems like a concerted effort by tech giants to ensure next week will forever be remembered as one of the most exhausting weeks in tech blogging history, Samsung has confirmed that it’s holding an event on October 20th at 7am PT/10am ET. For those keeping track, Apple’s event...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Apple announces October 18 event after months of Mac rumours

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Apple's next hardware event will take place on October 18, according to invites it sent out on Tuesday. As per The Verge, the company is widely expected to use its second fall event to launch a pair of new MacBooks, a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini, and possibly a pair of third-generation AirPods.
TECHNOLOGY
thenerdstash.com

Apple Announces October 18 Event: What to Expect

Finally, Apple has confirmed the date for its highly anticipated October Event. Although the tech giant already hosted an event in September introducing a handful of devices, we were sort of left hanging for new Mac announcements. However, now we know that the Apple October Event is coming up on October 18.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy