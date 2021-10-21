WV House Passes Vaccine Exemptions, awaits the governor’s signature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed the SAME bill the Senate passed Wednesday night, requiring that private employers provide religious and medical exemptions for people opposed to COVID vaccines.

The bill goes directly to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

It would also restrict vaccines from being mandated for students attending school in the state.

Many Democrats say putting exemptions on hospitals could be dangerous.

Despite the possibility of a vaccine exemption law, health officials are urging West Virginians to not to let their guard down.

