It appears we’ll be seeing Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gargano feuding for the North American Championship in the coming weeks. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Johnny Gargano came out and confronted Hayes as he was having a “Melo-bration” following his win over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to capture the North American Championship on last week’s show. Gargano noted that with Austin Theory now on RAW, Indi Hartwell going after the NXT 2.0 Women’s Tag Team titles, and Candice LeRae home pregnant, he’s “lost his way.” He then went on to challenge Hayes when Hayes and Trick Williams began mocking Indi Hartwell. That led to Dexter Lumis coming up from behind and running them off. Unfortunately for Hayes, he left the title in the ring.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO