CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A standoff that went for nearly 24 hours in southwest Charlotte came to an end Monday afternoon when a man took his own life, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a tweet that the standoff at a home in the Lions Gate community off South Tryon Street in Steele Creek concluded. No further details were given. CMPD said officers heard a gunshot from inside the home around 12:30 p.m. When police got inside, they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have not identified the man at this time.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO