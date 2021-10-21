CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

‘A really good human’: Ben Simmons gets backing of Australia basketball coach

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0fbF_0cXhYsDZ00
Ben Simmons has been suspended by the 76ers as he attempts to force a trade away from Philadelphia.

Australia’s national team coach Brian Goorjian has strongly defended Ben Simmons as a “really good human” as the NBA star’s relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers continues to disintegrate.

Simmons was suspended from the 76ers’ season opener against New Orleans after was sent home from practice for “conduct detrimental to the team”. It was the latest bombshell development in a messy situation which has turned increasingly ugly as the former No 1 draft pick attempts to force a trade away from Philadelphia.

Goorjian described the situation as “disappointing” and hoped the 25-year-old could quickly get his NBA career back on track.

“I just wish when I look at this that Ben could have been a part of our thing [at the Tokyo Olympics] and experienced that and got some enjoyment leading into the next step,” Goorjian told SEN. “I can only speak about my time, and our time with Ben Simmons.

“My brother coached him when he was at Box Hill. We’ve been a part of his career, our family followed him... the process of going through the Boomers. I know he wasn’t a part of it [at the Olympics], but how he handled himself through the whole thing, he was nothing but class.

“This kid is a very, very good human being and he’s a very good basketball player. I look at it and go god, man, please fix this and let this kid blossom. He’s a tremendous talent, he’s a tremendous person, and I’m very much looking forward to when he starts representing the Boomers.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said the usual excitement of a season-opener had been blunted because of the Simmons saga.

“It’s a predicament that we’re in and that part is no fun. It really isn’t,” Rivers told reporters before the 76ers’ game against the Pelicans. “We get to play right now and Ben is not. I want Ben to be playing. That’s his job.”

Simmons still has four years and $147m (AU$196m) left on his max contract, but has become public enemy No 1 in Philadelphia. He was criticised by Rivers and fellow 76ers star Joel Embiid in the immediate aftermath of Philadelphia’s play-offs exit last season.

Rivers has been diplomatic ever since, but Embiid has continued to publicly voice his frustration about Simmons, with the All-Star centre saying earlier this week he did not want to be a “babysitter”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Facebook cannot moderate itself - its problems have only just begun

This week will be a long, difficult one for Facebook. Yesterday whistleblower Frances Haugen answered questions about its business practices before MPs in a parliamentary hearing, which comes after another whistleblower revealed further issues to American authorities about the company. Haugen’s testimony has clearly rattled Facebook, prompting pushback from the company, including direct attacks from an outspoken PR executive.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Imperial College London urged to remove statue and rename buildings

An investigation into Imperial College London’s historical links to the British empire has recommended the university remove a statue and rename buildings and lecture theatres that celebrate scientists whose work advocated eugenics and racism. The recommendations by the university’s independent history group are intended to address racial inequalities and improve...
COLLEGES
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Goorjian
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons’ latest shocking move catches Sixers off-guard

Maybe there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers regarding the exhausting Ben Simmons saga. After reports surfaced that Simmons suiting up for the City of Brotherly Love is slowly becoming more of a possibility after he reported to the team on Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a surprising update that even Sixers officials were caught unawares.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Pelicans
basketball-addict.com

Ben Simmons question draws hilarious response from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Ben Simmons has been marching to the beat of his own drum all offseason long. His latest decision to just show up and rejoin the Philadelphia 76ers caught many off guard, apparently including head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers was asked about Simmons’ return and whether he’ll be an immediate participant at practice. The Sixers coach […] The post Ben Simmons question draws hilarious response from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Doc Rivers expects Ben Simmons to play, be accepted back by teammates when he returns to Sixers

Doc Rivers' relationship with Ben Simmons is one of the key pieces to sort out if the Sixers are set on making any sort of marriage (temporary or permanent) work with the Australian star. By his own admission on Monday night, Rivers has not yet spoken with Simmons, who looks closer to returning to the team after continued conversations between Sixers brass (Rivers included) and agent Rich Paul.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Ben Simmons is reportedly back in Philly — and the Sixers are ready for him

After weeks with no real movement on the Ben Simmons situation, Monday’s flurry of news may have been the most progress since a trade was originally requested. Monday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul, were working with the Sixers to get the three-time All-Star back to Philadelphia.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

The Gastroenteritis Blues: (84) Ben Simmons is Back in Philly (Boo) and Isaiah Joe is Untouchable

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan react to the news of the day: Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Is this anything more than Daryl Morey successfully calling Ben & Klutch’s bluff? Will he be ‘injured’? Will he actually return to play for the Sixers? They round up the surrounding reports on the topic and try to absorb what this means for their beloved Sixers.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“You Came Back?” Twitter Takes a Dig at Ben Simmons After Return to Philadelphia 76ers

If there was one player who was sure to part ways with his team after the NBA 2020-21 Season, it was Ben Simmons. After being booed by his home fans within the stadium, it seemed like the Australian playmaker holds no intentions to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers. Yet with unprecedented events on the cards, the 25-years0old has made his way back into the white and blue squad. And the Twitteratis cannot keep calm, having enough material to troll the player.
NBA
247Sports

Ben Simmons Arrives In Philadelphia

Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and the 76ers reportedly want him back on the court once he clears his COVID protocols.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Doc Rivers Says 76ers Still Want Ben Simmons Back; Rich Paul Talks Have 'Gone Well'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reiterated his hope for Ben Simmons to return to the fold amid his ongoing standoff with the team this offseason. Rivers told reporters Monday that "our position hasn't changed at all" with regard to the three-time All-Star. He added that he has engaged in productive discussions with Rich Paul, Simmons' agent:
NBA
Audacy

Now that he's back, is Ben Simmons vaccinated?

Ben Simmons, after weeks of holding out from Sixers training camp, returned to Philly earlier this week, passing his required physical while sitting down with team execs Daryl Morey and Elton Brand in what was described as a “brief” meeting. In reporting the story for ESPN, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne went out of her way to explain the difference in protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, seeming to imply Simmons falls in the latter category.
NBA
audacy.com

Report: Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia, Sixers 'want him back on the court'

It almost feels too surreal to say, but Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported earlier in the day that Simmons and agent Rich Paul had “progressed in talks” to bring the polarizing guard back to Philly, Simmons is back in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test. This does not mean a return is imminent, as Woj notes, but the team is “hopeful” they can begin the next steps of a return.
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy