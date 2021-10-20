CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Back 4 Blood melee build – the cards you need to equip

theloadout.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything more gratifying than taking down a zombie with a baseball bat or a machete in Back 4 Blood? Melee weapons are the perfect sidearm to the best Back 4 Blood weapons, mainly because they require no ammunition. But did you know, that with a few small tweaks, you...

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Jim Guide: Best Weapons and Cards

Looking to play as Jim in Back 4 Blood? Here's how you can maximize his potential. A natural when it comes to the outdoors, hunting and scouting, Jim's skillset is worth twofold since he's also the most knowledgeable of the Cleaners when it comes to Finleyville and the surrounding county. After a stint in the military, Jim returned to his hometown to find it destroyed by the Collapse, now finding his place among the Cleaners to help rout out the Ridden infestation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best Back 4 Blood cards for your deck

Finding the best Back 4 Blood cards for your deck, and creating Back 4 Blood card builds, is an exercise in its own right - picking certain cards to enhance your gameplay, keep your characters alive or make your weapons more powerful. Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood is pulling its own corruption cards, which alter the game for increased challenge and add wildcard elements to make things trickier.
HOBBIES
Polygon

Back 4 Blood guide: 15 great cards and complete card list

Back 4 Blood cards are a quintessential part of the experience, and one of the major differences between Turtle Rock Studios’ latest game and Left 4 Dead. In this Back 4 Blood cards guide, we’ll teach you how cards work (including how to get more), show off 15 of our favorite cards, and we list all 156 cards in Back 4 Blood for your convenience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Baseball Bat#Melee
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Back 4 Blood is a game that is supposed to be played multiple times. It may not seem like it has the lengthiest campaign because it’s divided between four acts, but there are enough random instances that makes each run differ from the last. The game is also not a cakewalk, despite each mission not being too long to beat. If you’re starting out or currently debating which difficulty to start out on, we’ve got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Cards for Nightmare Difficulty in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's Nightmare difficulty is no joke. Here are the best cards to use in order to stand a chance. Players who fancy themselves a challenge might be tempted to dive into Back 4 Blood's Nightmare mode. Test it out a few times and you'll quickly realize that this mode does not hold its punches. There are a number of tactics you can emply, though, to maximize your chance of survival. Memorizing layouts, good communication (if you're playing with friends), and careful attachment selections are all important elements to master.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

'Face your Fears' Back 4 Blood: How to Use the Card

In Back 4 Blood, a player’s playstyle can wildly vary by the character and their card loadout. One card, in particular, is a game-changer when in the right hands, and it’s the “Face Your Fears” card. Cards act as perks in Back 4 Blood, and they’re divided into four categories....
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Back 4 Blood

Back in 2008, Valve published a co-op first-person shooter with a horror theme, unleashing Left 4 Dead among the masses. Developed by Valve South, aka Turtle Rock Studios, the concept was a simple game of survival. Fight hordes of zombies and get to the safe rooms before having a big finale at the end of a campaign. While simple, the gameplay was polished and the game ran like a dream thanks to the adaptable Source engine. It paved the way for a sequel the following year, but of course, we can’t go past the number 2 when it comes to Valve. It’s been over a decade, and Turtle Rock Studios decided to take matters into their own hands, creating Back 4 Blood. Now instead of slaying zombies, we’re tasked with eradicating the Ridden.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
GamesRadar+

What is a Fortnite melee weapon and how do you use it

Picking out a Fortnite melee weapon can be tricky, as unlike the wide array of guns and other munitions available there are relatively few options when approaching hand-to-hand combat. Indeed, it's rare to engage in fights at such a close range, but if you're taking on the Fortnite quests supplied by Dire the werewolf then there are not one but two tasks that require a melee weapon. Depending on how up to date your Fortnite knowledge is this may be causing some confusion, as a number of armaments in this category have come and gone over the years, but if you want to know what is a Fortnite melee weapon and how to use it then we've got all of the details.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy tips, tricks, and guides

The Guardians of the Galaxy game is here, and as you begin to check out this action-adventure you might find yourself stuck, looking for help with everything from combat to finding collectibles. When you have control over all four of the other Guardians, even as you play as Peter Quill, there is a fair bit for you to keep track of.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy New Game Plus – what carries over?

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s New Game Plus mode allows you to start a new playthrough of the game that brings your progress from your previous playthrough with you. With collectibles and powers to unlock, this mode is a useful tool that allows you to remain at full power and experiment with different narrative choices in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Guardian collectible locations

Guardian Collectibles are one of the many items you can hunt down in Guardians of the Galaxy. These can be picked up off the ground across the game’s 16 chapters, and they offer a backstory on each of the Guardians, detailing their history, moments from their tortured pasts, or information about the place they call home.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard will use 30-50% less storage space than past CoD games

Recent Call of Duty games, such as Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and even Warzone as a standalone battle royale, have been slammed for their enormous file sizes. While Activision has rolled out a few updates over time to shrink the size of these games, they still take up a huge chunk of storage space on consoles and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
InspireMore

12-Yr-Old With Size-18 Feet Finally Has Stylish Shoes Thanks To Kind NBA Players.

Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their own skin, but that became more difficult for 12-year-old Joseph Gamez when he shot up to be 6 feet, 6 inches almost overnight. His biggest problem was finding shoes to fit his size-18 feet. The pairs his mom were able to scrounge up at bargain stores and Amazon were made for older men, making Joseph feel like he stuck out even more.
NBA
videogameschronicle.com

GameStop is selling PS5 bundles online, with early access for Pro members

GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online today, with early access to the products reserved for Pro members. Two PS5 bundles will be made available at 8am PT / 11am ET / 10am CT, the retailer has confirmed to customers including Wario64. Pro members will get exclusive access to...
RETAIL
theloadout.com

Far Cry 6 DLC release date – when can you play as the series’ villains?

Far Cry 6 has already been a pretty big success for Ubisoft, with players loving the location of Yara and the gameplay changes the studio has implemented. Because of this, players are hungry for more content outside of the main story. Alongside a number of pieces of free DLC, Ubisoft has planned three DLC packs called Become The Villain that let you play as villains from across the series’ history.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy