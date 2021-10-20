Soggy stretch could relieve drought

Buy Now The most recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Baker County in extreme drought, one step below the worst category. The most recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Baker County in extreme drought, one step below the worst category.

Baker County’s weather forecast for the next several days is loaded with four-letter words.

One word in particular.

And it’s a word typically more conspicuous by its absence in the local forecast than by its prevalence.

Rain.

Starting Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21, and continuing through at least Tuesday, Oct. 26, there’s a chance of rain each day and night in the forecast from the National Weather Service.

And for several of those periods it’s a pretty good chance, at 70% or 80%.

The Weather Service is calling for slightly more than one inch of rain in Baker City from Thursday through Tuesday, with higher amounts in the mountains.

For farmers and ranchers, a damp conclusion to October would be a most welcome interruption in the severe drought that plagues Baker County and all of Eastern Oregon.

One storm, even an unusually soggy storm, won’t end the drought, said Jay Breidenbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the Weather Service’s Boise office, which issues forecasts for Baker County.

But he said the impending series of potentially damp days should help ease the severity of the drought.

“I’d really like this pattern if I were a rancher or farmer,” Breidenbach said. “This is a pretty significant storm coming in.”

Mark Ward is a farmer, and he hopes Breidenbach’s prediction proves out.

“I hope it comes and keeps coming,” said Ward, whose family grows potatoes, peppermint, alfalfa, field corn and other crops in Baker Valley.

If the forecast comes close to or surpasses the one-inch prediction, rainfall at the Baker City Airport would exceed the monthly average — in just five days.

Although Baker City, with an average annual rainfall of about 10 inches at the airport, is much closer to desert than to rainforest most of the time, October is among the more desiccated months.

October’s average rainfall of 0.64 of an inch ranks it as the fifth-driest. But two of the drier months — February and August — both average 0.63.

The driest month is July, with an average of 0.51, and the runner-up is September, at 0.57.

Although recent storms have brought much more wind than rain to Baker County, Breidenbach said the situation for the coming days is quite different.

Those storms originated in the North Pacific and had limited moisture, he said.

But the pattern that’s predicted to commence today and continue into early next week involves what meteorologists call an “atmospheric river.”

The river in this case is a plume of moisture high in the atmosphere, Breidenbach said. And this moisture, with a source in the tropical South Pacific, is much more copious than what previous storms could muster.

“This is going to feel like a real rain, I think,” Breidenbach said.

Another difference is duration.

The cold fronts that swept through earlier in the month had narrow swathes of limited moisture, with skies rapidly clearing once the front had passed.

But atmospheric rivers tend to persist for days, Breidenbach said.

Although there will be dry stretches during the event, he said the forecast calls for multiple periods of prolonged rainfall.

Most of the moisture, even at higher elevations, should be liquid, as the snow level is forecast to stay above 7,000 feet for much of the period.

But Breidenbach said snow levels should drop below 5,000 feet late in the weekend, and significant amounts of snow could accumulate on the higher peaks of the Elkhorns and Wallowas.

A bountiful snowpack can help replenish drought-depleted reservoirs, but Ward said that although he also hopes for a snowy winter, his more pressing concern is for this fall.

The drought has left the soil so dry, he said, that his family’s farming operation has made a major change to its fall schedule.

Normally fall is a time for tilling the remnants of this year’s crops into the soil, enriching it with organic matter.

But not in 2021.

“It’s just too dry,” Ward said.

His concern is that by tilling the parched soil now, the top layer would blow away in the gusty wind that has been so persistent.

Ward said he is waiting for rain to moisten the soil before commencing the fall tilling.

He has another, possibly even more critical, reason to pine for a drenched autumn.

Ward said that if the ground in the mountains is still dusty when it freezes and is covered by snow, much of the snow when it melts next spring will soak into the soil rather than flow into streams and reservoirs.

Which means even a deep snowpack, which farmers and ranchers rely on to supply irrigation water, might bring only meager relief to the drought if autumn is as arid as the rest of 2021.

“A good snowpack on top of dust doesn’t do us much good,” Ward said.