Student singers return to the stage

Some of Baker City’s best young singers have returned to the stage for the first time in more than a year and a half.

And their instrument-playing classmates will be performing soon as well.

With the pandemic having a major effect on choirs and bands in Baker schools, a concert on Wednesday evening, Oct. 20 featuring both the Baker High School and Baker Middle School choirs, the first such performance since March 2020, brought a welcome sense of normality, said choir teacher Tanner Denne.

The students were also entertaining their families and friends without donning masks while on stage at the Baker High School auditorium.

“We’ve been rehearsing wearing masks all along and this is one of those exceptions that OHA and OSAA has made and, for the moment, when they’re up there singing on stage they can have their masks off and we can see all those — hopefully — smiling faces,” Denne said.

Audience members were required to wear masks.

Denne said the student singers have been able to perform at graduation and smaller school events, but Wednesday’s concert was the first in which students were encouraged to invite their family and friends.

The BHS band also has a concert scheduled for Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.