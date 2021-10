Join Nikki MacRae and Meghan Gilleece from Help Musicians Northern Ireland via Zoom where we will be discussing the wide spectrum of support we have to offer. The session will feature advice on the creative support streams that are available for application through our charity and the additional benefits included. Our team will speak about how to build a strong application, as well as providing information about how to access further support to guide you through the process.

