Animals

What You Need To Know About Lady Bugs Getting Into Your Home

By Buzz Bradley
 5 days ago
You may have noticed some unwanted guests in your home recently...it's bound to happen this time of year, as the temps drop the Asian Lady Beetle..aka...lady bugs are looking fast and feverishly for somewhere to call home for the winter. Look around most any homes this time of year...

B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
