CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Event recap: ‘Shifting Incentives and the Closing of the Scientific Mind’

uci.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, featured Kyle Stanford, professor of logic and philosophy of science at UCI and the Series Editor of the Oxford Studies in the Philosophy of Science, at the Oxford University Press. He has written widely about...

nursing.uci.edu

Comments / 0

Related
APS Physics

Evaluating the Role of Scientific Awards

Science prizes can motivate scientists to take risks and think outside the box, but data show that not all groups share in this motivating experience. People get excited about prizes, and scientists are no different, as the past week of Nobel prizes has demonstrated. But beyond the hoopla, scientific awards can serve a purpose in setting science’s future direction. As social scientists investigating human achievement, our studies on the impact of prizes on prizewinners, and on science as a whole, have shown that awards are doing a good job at motivating certain scientists to pursue high-risk, high-reward research and in drawing attention and resources to cutting-edge science. But these benefits are not uniform. Women and other groups are underrepresented as prizewinners, and while prizes are more numerous than ever, the awardees are increasingly concentrated in a relatively small group of scientists. Compared to its sibling fields, physics has the farthest to go toward a fair distribution of prizes, but there are signs that the situation is improving.
SCIENCE
drugstorenews.com

2021 Top Women event closes with panel on fostering future women leaders

Watch video of the panel that closed DSN’s third annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty event. DSN’s third annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty concluded Thursday with a panel of leading retail executives who discussed various elements of growing a career as a woman in the industry.
WALGREENS
uci.edu

Professor Kathleen Johnson an AGU LANDInG inaugural Fellow

The geosciences are one of the least diverse of all the scientific disciplines. It’s a grim statistic that Professor Kathleen Johnson of the UCI Department of Earth System Science, who’s a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, is all too familiar with; of the underrepresented groups in the geosciences, Native Americans are among the least represented. Johnson, who currently serves as ADVANCE Equity Advisor for the School of Physical Sciences and Vice-Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the Department of Earth System Science, has long been involved in efforts to increase participation of Native Americans and other underrepresented groups in the geosciences. Most notably, from 2012 to 2017, she led the UCI American Indian Summer Institute in Earth System Science (AISIESS), which saw over 120 Native American high school students visit UCI to learn about earth and environmental science and conduct research on Tribal environmental issues.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

Geneticist Wins Award to Advance the Study of Transposable Elements in the Genome

Grace Yuh Chwen Lee, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, is the recipient of an Early Career Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA) from the National Institutes of Health. The MIRAs are awarded annually to help “provide investigators with greater stability and flexibility” during their research endeavors. Professor Lee is among the first cohort of UCI faculty to receive an Early Career MIRA.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Incentive#Uci#The Oxford Studies#Q A
KYW News Radio

'Be scientifically-minded': Drexel Ph.D. students show off meaningful research

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Drexel University students getting their Ph.D. or Master's degrees in the biomedical sciences presented their research at the university’s annual Discovery Day. Students studying various sciences stood by posters inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, explaining the research on which they’ve been working. “Being...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Discover Mag

Scientific Discoveries That Changed The World

From fire to metals and fossil fuel, numerous key discoveries have served to advance human civilization over thousands of years. Humans have a long history of uncovering earthen materials, natural phenomena, chemical reactions and processes — then building on those findings to further scientific progress. Here are five discoveries that were revolutionary at the time and continue to impact the world.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

It’s ‘UCI Week’ on NPR’s ‘Academic Minute’

Continuing all this week, National Public Radio’s “Academic Minute” series features a UCI expert. This Friday, tune in to hear Jean K. Ho, postdoctoral scholar at the UCI Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders, who studies how hypertension medications help ward off memory loss. UCI MIND, UCSF, UC Davis,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mental_Floss

7 Scientific Mysteries

There's a long list of everyday things that science hasn't figured out—and there are plenty of more unusual mysteries that have scientists scratching their heads, too, in fields ranging from meteorology to medicine. Here are a few of them, adapted from an episode of The List Show on YouTube. 1....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
uci.edu

NSF Civic Innovation Challenge awards $1 million to UCI for disaster resilience in aging communities

UCI was one of 11 disaster resiliency teams across the U.S. to receive funding recently as part of the Civic Innovation Challenge, a program led by the National Science Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Homeland Security. UCI is receiving $1 million in funding for the multidisciplinary CareDEX project: Enabling Disaster Resilience in Aging Communities via a Secure Data Exchange.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

UCI team develops recommended practices for study of adverse drug events using EHRs

UCI researchers have developed recommended practices for evaluating evidence generated by adverse drug event studies that use electronic health record databases. Their findings are published online in the Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. The availability of large EHR databases offers opportunities for big data analytics and machine learning to be applied in precision medicine, disease risk prediction and clinical decision support research, but there are associated limitations and caveats. The team conducted a systematic review of current practices for conducting adverse drug event studies utilizing EHR databases and developed a set of recommended practices to help improve quality. “Our recommendations will be useful to evaluate the evidence generated from adverse drug event studies,” said lead author Quinton Ng, a Ph.D. student in UCI’s pharmacological sciences program. “Our review caters to a wide audience, including clinicians, health informaticians and other nonclinician scientists, to improve their knowledge in using EHR data for research studies with an aim to improve patient outcomes.” Other UCI School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences team members were undergraduate students Emily Dang, Lijie Chen, Mary Nguyen, Michael Nguyen, Sarah Samman and Tiffany Nguyen; Christine Cadiz, Pharm.D., corresponding author and assistant clinical professor of health sciences; Lee Nguyen, Pharm.D., associate clinical professor of health sciences; and Alexandre Chan, Pharm.D., corresponding author and founding chair and professor of clinical pharmacy practice.
LEE NGUYEN
uci.edu

Barankevich named 2021 Stokols Fellow

Social Ecology Ph.D. student researching tech and well-being. Ruth Barankevich, who is pursuing her Ph.D. in social ecology, has been named this year’s recipient of the Dan and Jeanne Stokols Social Ecology Graduate Fellowship Award. “I am incredibly honored to receive the Stokols Award, as it represents the goals I...
COLLEGES
wraltechwire.com

Closing out October, part I: Events & deadlines across Triangle

WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the North Carolina startup/tech world. Following is a list of October events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and the greater Triangle area. Many events will be held in person, as...
DURHAM, NC
sdpb.org

How a major medical event shifted Shirley Mallow's perspective

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Shirley Mallow is an active volunteer in her church and the BlackHawk community. We take a moment now to listen to her discuss how a major medical event shifted her perspective.
HEALTH
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Outsider.com

Deepest Earthquake Ever? Scientists Confirming Temblor 467 Miles Underground

A record-breaking temblor is in the process of being confirmed by scientists. If it is indeed confirmed, it would change the way geologists look at earthquakes. Most temblors take place within just a few dozen miles of the Earth’s surface. But six years ago, scientists were baffled when our planet was struck by quakes deep at its core. We aren’t talking about the normal few-dozen-mile range. We’re talking hundreds of miles inside Earth — depths where it was previously thought that due to the intense temperature and pressure, a normal earthquake wouldn’t be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Drifting into trouble? The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The strange metal box hauled from the waves and onto the ship's deck looks like a spaceship fished from a child's imagination. But when scientist Clare Ostle opens it up and draws out the silk scrolls inside, she is looking for the telltale green glow from some of the most important creatures on Earth: plankton. This is a Continuous Plankton Recorder, torpedo-like devices that for 90 years have been towed by merchant vessels and fishing boats on a vast network of routes. They help researchers better understand the ocean by collecting some of its smallest inhabitants.
SCIENCE
pulse2.com

Virtual Events Platform BuzzCast Closes $4.35 Million In Seed Funding

BuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round. These are the details. BuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round that it will use to integrate NFTs into premium virtual events. This funding round was led by Ayre Ventures with participation from The Syndicate, a group of 9,000+ accredited investors led by Jason Calacanis.
MARKETS
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World List

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5. The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research. Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy