Custom Creations

The machines are so quiet they’re easy to overlook.

But on any given day, chances are the pair of new 3D printers at the Baker County Public Library are building something — an octopus, a ghost, maybe even a dragon.

Earlier this month, the library opened its new 3D printing service. The printers, which cost about $160 each, were funded from the Maker’s Club budget, said Heather Spry.

“This is a big thing that a lot of libraries are offering now,” she said.

The service is free to patrons.

A 3D printer works by using molten plastic filament to draw an image on a heated plate. It builds layer upon layer to create a shell and a honeycomb-like infill to lend strength to the structure.

Prior to opening the printers for public use, Spry experimented with projects to familiarize herself with the machines.

She’s made a ghost-themed chess set, a pangolin that rolls into a ball, and a dragon with a long tail and wings stretched in flight.

But 3D printing isn’t just for decorations.

When the library ran short on plastic hangers to secure the collection of DVD sleeves, Spry made some on the 3D printer.

“I designed my own and printed them,” she said. “It took a lot of trial and error.”

So far she’s only had four patrons submit images to be printed.

Instructions are located near the machines, secure in a book-shaped container created on the 3D printer.

There are several options to find designs.

The website thingiverse.com has hundreds of free designs. Simply find the one you want and jot down the number.

For those who want to create an original design, Spry suggests the website tinkercad.com — a free 3D modeling program that has tutorials to help users learn the process.

Files need to be in the STL format and submitted on a USB drive at the library or by email to 3D@bakerlib.org.

The library also has a form to fill out for each submission.

The size of a project is limited by the printer’s area, and total print time can’t exceed 10 or 11 hours. The reason for this, Spry said, is she wants to print when the library is open and staff are available in case the printer has a problem.

“I don’t want to get halfway through someone’s print and have it not work out,” she said.

Signs warning people to not touch the printers are due to the heat, she said. The filament melts at nearly 400 degrees Fahrenheit, she said, and the printer bed is about 140 degrees.

She’s ordered several colors of filament. Right now, one printer has a bronze-colored plastic, and the other is rainbow.

For more information about the 3D printer, stop by the library, 2400 Resort St., or call 541-523-6419.