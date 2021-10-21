Republican governors challenge Biden’s vaccine orders

President Joe Biden campaigns Tuesday in Virginia for the Democrats' beleaguered governor candidate Terry McAuliffe, whose slide in the polls has put the party on red alert for a Republican comeback in next year's midterm battle for Congress.
On paper, McAuliffe, 64, should have a relatively easy run in a week's time.
Already a former Virginia governor and seeking to replace the outgoing Democrat, he is the closest thing to an incumbent in a state where Biden trounced Donald Trump in the presidential election 12 months ago.
Instead, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is tied with McAuliffe in the polls, eying a victory on November 2 that would energize his party's push to regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.
