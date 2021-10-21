CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican governors challenge Biden’s vaccine orders

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
Fox News

Rep. McCaul on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden border policy is part of Dems' long-term electoral strategy

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that he believes open borders is the Democratic Party's long-term strategy to expand its voter base. REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Elections do have consequences and this will be a major issue in the 2022 and 2024 elections. You've got so much fentanyl coming in and it could kill the American population seven times over. You know this, this is out of control. You know, in their recent reconciliation package, they grant amnesty for 10 million illegal migrants. I personally think Biden, as part of their long-term strategy to get as many illegals in the country that will then become, you know, legalized and then they'll vote for them for the Democratic Party.
Fox News

Tom Homan: Biden, Mayorkas should be impeached for 'intentionally unsecured' border

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan called for President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached as a migrant caravan marches through Mexico to the United States. Homan said the Biden administration's immigration policies have intentionally created a less secure border, noting a contrast between "the most secure border we ever had" under former President Trump.
Fox News

Pavlich: Dems 'desperate' on Biden spending bill

Pavlich: Dems 'desperate' on Biden spending bill
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
Washington Times

Military members, federal workers challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the military, federal workers and government contractors have filed a class action against President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing they have not been afforded religious exemptions — or had those honored — for the shots. The group includes Navy SEALs and Marines, among others, who charge the...
AFP

Biden throws support into struggling Democrat's governor race

President Joe Biden campaigns Tuesday in Virginia for the Democrats' beleaguered governor candidate Terry McAuliffe, whose slide in the polls has put the party on red alert for a Republican comeback in next year's midterm battle for Congress. On paper, McAuliffe, 64, should have a relatively easy run in a week's time. Already a former Virginia governor and seeking to replace the outgoing Democrat, he is the closest thing to an incumbent in a state where Biden trounced Donald Trump in the presidential election 12 months ago. Instead, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is tied with McAuliffe in the polls, eying a victory on November 2 that would energize his party's push to regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
Reason.com

Abbott's Vaccine Order Is Just as Oppressive as Biden's

As recently as late August, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said private businesses in his state were free to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. His press secretary explained that "private businesses don't need government running their business." Abbott evidently reassessed that premise, because last week he...
newsitem.com

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
