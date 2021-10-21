Astros haven't named Game 6 starter, Dusty Baker says

Love or hate the Houston Astros, you’ve got to be happy for manager Dusty Baker. Unless you don’t like him, either, in which case we don’t know what to tell you. Baker, 72, is back in the World Series and still aiming for his first world championship as a manager. Perhaps he needs that accomplishment to become the first Black skipper in the Hall of Fame, though he probably doesn’t. Baker is 12th on the career list for wins, a three-time Manager of the Year and the only manager in major league history to win division titles with five different clubs.

