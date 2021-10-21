CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros haven't named Game 6 starter, Dusty Baker says

By Reid Laymance
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – The Astros haven’t decided on a Game 6...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Sporting News

There's a simple reason why Dusty Baker wears gloves during Astros games

Dusty Baker carries quite a few accessories with him during games that he manages. He wears sweatbands up and down his arms, along with a Fitbit. He dons an Astros-themed mask for most of Houston's games. When Baker is taking a mask break, he habitually chews on a toothpick and...
MLB
NESN

Why Dusty Baker Doesn’t Feel ‘Great’ About Astros’ ALCS Lead

The Astros are in the driver’s seat, but Dusty Baker isn’t going to kick his feet up until his team reaches its ultimate destination. Houston appeared to be on a fast track to offseason vacation when it was shellacked by the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. But the Astros rebounded with two drubbings of their own, and they now have a pair of opportunities to clinch a World Series berth on their home field.
MLB
WSB Radio

Manager’s nightmare: Dusty Baker watches game-tying HR during live interview

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker may stay off the microphone when Game 2 of the American League Championship resumes Saturday in Houston. The Houston Astros manager was conducting an interview live on Fox Sports while enjoying a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of the best-of-seven series. That lead evaporated in mid-sentence when Boston’s Kiké Hernandez crushed a game-tying home run, USA Today reported.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago pitcher implies Houston may be sign-stealing again in ALDS; Dusty Baker responds

The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros by a 12-6 final (box score) on Sunday night in ALDS Game 3, ensuring their first playoff run since 2008 will continue for at least another day. After the game, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera added some sizzle to Monday's Game 4 (scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET) by referencing the Astros' sign-stealing past. Tepera implied that Houston might be up to no good again.
MLB
Daily News Of Newburyport

Dusty Baker: Man behind return of Astros' swagger

HOUSTON — If the baseball world had gotten its way, the Houston Astros would be toiling in obscurity by now. After winning the 2017 World Series championship and falling one win short of another title in 2019, the Astros looked set to dominate for years to come. Then news of the team’s sign stealing scandal broke, and suddenly the Astros were pariahs.
MLB
Laredo Morning Times

Astros' Dusty Baker drops an 'Oh, Lord' on TV after Red Sox homer

Fox broadcasters are lucky Dusty Baker is able to self-edit when he's on live television. The Astros manager had the misfortune of doing a live interview from the dugout as Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez blasted a deep home run to left-center. in Game 1 of Friday's American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
NESN

Dusty Baker Invokes ‘Gladiator’ When Explaining Astros’ Off-Day Plan

The Houston Astros badly need to bounce back Monday, and their manager is making sure they are well-fed on the eve of the American League Championship Series Game 3. With their loss Saturday to the Boston Red Sox, the Astros head to Fenway Park with the series tied at one game apiece and the pitching staff in shambles.
MLB
expressnews.com

Solomon: With pennant so close, Astros manager Dusty Baker need say no more

Movies and TV have led us to believe sports championships are won because of words. We want to win one for the Gipper or prove that clear eyes, full hearts can’t lose. And who among us couldn’t feel the heat of the Cold War if our coach told us he was sick and tired of hearing about what a great hockey team the Soviets have?
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Smith: This one's for Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker, smiling and feeling 15-years-old inside, ran off the field carrying a shining trophy in his hand. He said “Thank you, thank you!” on the big screen as proud Astros fans roared. He hugged Jeff Bagwell. Fireworks exploded. A baseball team united in the middle of Minute Maid Park,...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

This You Gotta See: Astros’ Dusty Baker goes for his first World Series title as a manager

Love or hate the Houston Astros, you’ve got to be happy for manager Dusty Baker. Unless you don’t like him, either, in which case we don’t know what to tell you. Baker, 72, is back in the World Series and still aiming for his first world championship as a manager. Perhaps he needs that accomplishment to become the first Black skipper in the Hall of Fame, though he probably doesn’t. Baker is 12th on the career list for wins, a three-time Manager of the Year and the only manager in major league history to win division titles with five different clubs.
NFL

