CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of England to raise rates to 0.25% in Q1, possibly sooner: Reuters poll

By Jonathan Cable
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BmcA_0cXhV0tt00

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will be the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle but economists polled by Reuters think the first hike will not come until early next year, later than markets are pricing in.

Like its peers, the BoE slashed borrowing costs to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the global economy but above-target inflation is expected to tip the bank's hand.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey sent a signal on Sunday the bank was gearing up to raise interest rates and the latest poll showed a sharp turnaround in expectations for when the first hike would come.

Medians in the Oct. 13-20 poll said the bank rate would rise 15 basis points to 0.25% in either February or March although around a fifth of respondents said the initial move would come on Nov. 4, in line with market expectations.

Rate forecasts were collected after Bailey's comments and a significant number of economists said they were reviewing their expectations and unable to respond.

In September, the first hike was not expected until the fourth quarter of next year and, when asked about the risks to their current forecasts, almost 85% of respondents to an additional question said it was more likely the bank acted sooner rather than later than they expected.

Inflation slowed last month to 3.1% - still well above the bank's 2.0% target - but the decline was probably only a temporary respite for consumers as supply side constraints, exacerbated by Brexit issues, look set to continue.

"The fact that underlying inflation did not continue to surge in September is consistent with our view that the extent of UK rate hikes now priced in by markets is not warranted by fundamentals," said Chris Hare at HSBC.

"However, while our expectation is for the first bank rate rise next February, the ongoing inflation risks and an increasingly hawkish MPC means that the risks are tilted towards an earlier hike – December or possibly even November."

TOO SOON?

Inflation will peak at 4.0% next quarter before falling to 3.5%, 2.7% and 2.2% in the following quarters, the latest poll showed, much higher than predicted a month ago.

"For the next six months, the worsening product and labour shortages will put the brakes on the economic recovery at the same time as higher energy prices drive up CPI inflation," Capital Economics told clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4R92_0cXhV0tt00
Reuters poll graphics on the UK inflation, monetary policy and economic growth outlook:

Britain's economy shrank 9.7% in 2020, its joint-biggest drop in 300 years, but, with most restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus from spreading now lifted, growth has returned.

GDP was predicted to expand 1.1% this quarter, weaker than the 1.5% expected in last month's poll as a shortage of heavy goods drivers has added to supply chain disruptions.

The median of 80 forecasts put 2021 growth at 6.8%, unchanged from September, and 5.0% next year - a downgrade from the previous 5.5% forecast.

Bailey said at the weekend that while he continued to believe the recent jump in inflation would be temporary, a surge in energy prices would push it higher and make its climb last longer.

And BoE policymaker Michael Saunders told households this month to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises as inflation pressure mounted.

Market pricing suggests borrowing costs will reach 1.00% by August but economists were more hesitant, saying a second rise - of only 25 basis points - would not come until late-2022.

That would put it way ahead of the United States Federal Reserve, which is not expected to raise borrowing costs until 2023, and the European Central Bank.

So some economists cautioned the BoE could be moving too fast.

"Unless strong signs emerge that higher inflation is here to stay we would view any rate hikes in line with market expectations as a possible policy error," said Stefan Koopman at Rabobank.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package: )

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Bank of Canada Preview: When is BoC Looking to Raise Rates?

The Bank of Canada (BOC) meets on Wednesday at its regularly scheduled monetary policy meeting. At their last meeting on September 9th, the BOC left rates unchanged at 0.25% and left their bond buying program unchanged. Latest readings show that jobs and inflation have increased since the last meeting. September’s YoY headline CPI was 4.4% vs 4.1% in August while the Core print rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in August. In addition, September’s Employment Change increased by 157,100 vs +90,200 in August and only +65,000 expected. The most impressive part of the jobs report was that there were +193,600 full-time jobs created vs a loss of 36,500 part-time jobs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK to slash bond issuance by around 34 billion pounds

LONDON (Reuters) - Helped by a faster-than-expected economic recovery and borrowing that has undershot forecasts, Britain’s government will slash its planned bond sales for the current financial year, a Reuters poll of primary dealers showed ahead of Wednesday’s budget. The median forecast from 12 primary dealers showed the Debt Management...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar edges up in steady markets before central bank meetings

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday in narrow-range trading as markets awaited news from upcoming central bank meetings that might spark volatility. After a report showed that U.S. consumers were more confident about the economy than expected, the dollar index rose modestly and...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England's Tenreyro says needs time to think about rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said she needed more time to judge how the end of the government's job-saving furlough scheme was affecting the labour market, adding to signs that she sees no urgency to raise rates. "Uncertainty over the effects of the furlough scheme should...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Uk#The Bank Of England#Boe#Mpc
AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
MARKETS
AFP

ECB charts lonely course through inflation spike

Pressure is growing on the European Central Bank to respond to rising inflation in the eurozone, as its counterparts in the United States and the United Kingdom signal willingness to take action. Other central banks within the European Union have responded aggressively to rising prices.
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Budget will focus on shoring up British economy after shock of coronavirus

Rishi Sunak’s second Budget of the year will focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”, the Chancellor has said.Mr Sunak’s previous budgets in March 2021 and 2020 had been heavily focused on supporting the country through the coronavirus pandemic.But now the Chancellor is keen to focus on skills, innovation, and economic growth, as he said it was key that public finances were returned to a stable footing.Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Mr Sunak said that “(over) the last year, I’ve been focused on delivering our plan for jobs, protecting people’s livelihoods,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB could raise rates earlier than expected – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 40 economists, the European Central Bank (ECB) could embark upon its interest rate tightening cycle earlier than the previously expected forecast of a hike in 2024. Key findings. “The October 18-21 Businesshala poll consensus pointed to no rate hike until the end of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Russia raises key rate to 7.5%, signals more hikes possible

Russia's central bank increased its key interest rate sharply to 7.5% on Friday, delivering its sixth hike this year in an effort to tame the highest inflation since early 2016, and indicated that more rate rises were still possible. The decision to raise the rate by 75 basis points sparked...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB to Raise Rates in 2024, but Risk Remains of Earlier Hike: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, according a Reuters poll of economists, who still say the risk is a rate rise comes sooner than their current prediction of 2024. While the ECB...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England issues climate crisis risk advice

The Bank of England has produced guides to help businesses survive the economic turmoil generated by the climate crisis.The guides, published by the Climate Financial Risk Forum (CFRF), aims to help firms in all sectors combat climate-related financial risks caused by faltering crops, floods, and demographic change.According to Morgan Stanley, climate-related disasters cost the world £470 billion from 2016-2018, and the UN Environment Programme estimates that the global cost of adapting to climate impacts is expected to grow to £101-217 billion per year by 2030 and £203-362 billion per year by 2050.The CFRF is chaired jointly by the Prudential...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

American Express raises credit card interest rates – and other banks will follow suit

Credit card providers have started increasing their interest rates ahead of an expected rise to the Bank of England Bank Rate. American Express has announced it will increase its interest rate for purchases on its flagship British Airways credit card by 2 percentage points from February, from 20.09pc to 22.06pc. A customer with a £1,000 outstanding balance would be charged £18.38 interest per month from February, compared to £16.74 today. Other Amex interest rates will also rise by a similar amount.
CREDITS & LOANS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England goes nuclear on rates, but the pound doesn’t follow suit

The major news at the start of this week is that the Bank of England are now expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates, after BOE Governor, Andrew Bailey, said on Sunday that a surge in energy prices would have a longer-lasting effect on inflation, which raises the chances of “embedded expectations”, which is why he was using his platform to signal that the Bank of England “will have to act”. Two-year UK bond yields surged 14 basis points on Monday to more than 0.7%, which is the largest single day move that I can remember, and which pushes the 2-year yield to a 2.5 year high. Traders are now making bets that the BOE will hike rates as early as next month, where rates could rise to 0.25% from 0.1% currently. The market is now expecting that UK interest rates could reach 0.5% in February and 1% by August.
BUSINESS
Reuters

POLL-Ukraine central bank to keep its key rate at 8.5% this week

KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is likely to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 8.5% this week as monetary policy is already tight enough to cool inflation, a Reuters poll said on Tuesday. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) began tightening monetary policy in March after...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy