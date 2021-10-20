CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens TE Nick Boyle back on practice field, designated for return

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have had a plethora of injuries deplete their roster this season. Despite the numerous players out, the team holds a 5-1 record heading into Week 7, which is good for the top spot in the AFC. However, some players have begun to make their way back to the active roster. Baltimore’s latest talented playmaker making his return is a big one.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that tight end Nick Boyle has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Boyle last suited up in Week 10 of the 2020 season against the New England Patriots. During that matchup he suffered a season-ending knee injury that required surgery.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media on Wednesday and gave a positive report on Boyle’s return to practice and what’s to come.

Known more for his ability to make key blocks, Boyle has also improved as a receiving tight end. In nine games played in 2020, Boyle notched 113 receiving yards on 14 receptions and found the end zone twice. The seventh-year veteran can play wherever the team needs him.

Boyle’s return to the club leaves the door open for him to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. With National Tight End Day on Sunday, the Ravens could very well have Boyle celebrating on the field. However, it seems more likely that the team will wait until after their bye week to get the tight end back in action.

The Ravens will have 21-days to activate Boyle to the 53-man roster.

