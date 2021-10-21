CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

KCK woman nearly dies from COVID-19, goes without healthcare during pandemic

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6z5X_0cXhT2jl00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Sara Lynch, who lives in Kansas City with her mother and father, struggles on a daily basis with complications from contracting coronavirus last year.

Your ticket to 2021 Halloween fun is right here!

On Tuesday, Lynch was informed that her lung volume has decreased immensely, now functioning at 35%. Louise, Sara’s mother, told Kansas Capitol Bureau about the lasting impact of the disease that she said nearly took her daughter’s life.

“She was put in the ICU for a while. She had about 4 different hospital admissions,” Louise Lynch said about Sara’s condition last year. “To have a lung functioning 35% capacity is horrific.”

Sara was on track to become an attorney at the time, just wrapping up law school. But, her life took a major turn in March 2020 when she got coronavirus. Already dealing with a slew of other medical conditions, like asthma and joint pain, her mother Louise was not sure that her daughter would make it until a physician stepped in offering charity care.

“I have eye issues, I have some brain damage,” she said. “I see multiple specialists at KU med, and I’ve been blessed to be able to get three months of charity care from them.”

Deer crashes expected to increase in Kansas

Charity care is free or discounted medically necessary health care that some hospitals offer to people who cannot afford to pay for treatment otherwise. However, Sara said once that ends, she’s not sure what she will do.

Unlike Louise and her husband, Sara doesn’t have health insurance after aging out from coverage on her parent’s plan at the age of 26. She said she’s already witnessed firsthand how some facilities treat patients that don’t have health insurance when experiencing symptoms after getting a coronavirus vaccine. She described it as being treated like a “leper.”

“I got my COVID-vaccine and spiked a fever of 104.2 or so. We called the doctor and the doctor told us to wait until it was 105 or 106 to even bother them because I didn’t have health insurance,” Sara said. “I went from being a productive adult, having a job, going on towards a legal career, to now being treated like scum. Because I don’t have healthcare my health goes down, and I can’t get back into planning for a future.”

Nearly 265,000 kids age 5-11 could soon be eligible for vaccines in Kansas; How soon could they get a shot?

After three years of searching, Sara and her mother have run out of options trying to find affordable healthcare in the state. When applying for Medicaid, they said that she was ineligible, counting her mother’s income and her father’s disability income as part of Sara’s earnings. Louise, her mother, said this happened, even though Sara is 29-years old.

Sara is one of the thousands who fall within the Medicaid coverage gap in Kansas, one of 12 states that have yet to expand coverage.

One analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that 44,000 Kansans are caught in the Medicaid coverage gap with no way to get affordable health coverage. It’s an issue that comes up almost every year in the Kansas Legislature, sometimes attached to other proposals , but has fallen short of the support needed to pass.

Some lawmakers that argue against expansion have said that it could lead to steep financial costs for the state over the years. However, Sara’s mother Louise said, expanding coverage would allow her daughter to afford the care she needs, along with other people in the state who are struggling to get by.

“I refuse to have her go down that track that she’s nothing and be what these people quote-on-quote categorize her in.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 2

Debbie Wallace
5d ago

Headline is a LIE. She was in hospital ICU's 4 times which is HEALTHCARE! Everyday people suffer medical crisis which have negative life-long effects...Cancer, heart and other vital organ issues, accidents, asthma, COPD, etc etc. Poor journalism.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Kansas court wonders: Is it too late to rule on COVID law?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top court is wrestling with deciding whether the state constitution allows people to keep getting quick judicial decisions in lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions. The state Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys Tuesday on a law requiring district courts to rule within 10 days when someone sues over a county restriction. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Stormont Vail Health hosts mothers-to-be at downtown event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Different booths from organizations across Shawnee County were open to expecting parents. The event happens three times a year, and aims to help first time moms feel better prepared for their due date. “We really wanted to bring together all the people that we think are going to help you when you […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Kansas City, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

(AP) Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas universities adopt COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Who will need to get fully vaxxed by Dec. 8

TOPEKA (KSNT)– President Biden’s vaccine mandate is now coming to Kansas universities. Three major state universities, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University, confirmed Friday it will be requiring coronavirus vaccinations for employees. According to a spokesperson for the Kansas Board of Regents, KBOR, a memo was issued Thursday notifying universities […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas head-on crash sends 6 to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) — Four adults and two children were transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka Sunday following a head-on crash near U.S. Hwy 59 on U.S. Hwy 24 in Jefferson County, according to Kansas Highway Patrol. A Chevrolet Equinox was heading eastbound when it collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier headed westbound. The driver of […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Covid 19#Kansas Legislature#Health Care#Kck#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Icu#Ku Med#Kansas Charity#Covid
KSNT News

YWCA of Northeast Kansas holds rally for victims of domestic abuse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas held their annual Week Without Violence events this week. “This year’s march and rally at the capital concludes out week without violence week. The Week Without Violence is part of the YWCA USA programming around domestic violence awareness month.” Becca Spielman, YWCA of Northeast Kansas Program Director. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hy-Vee offering free booster shots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters getting the green light, a Topeka grocery store is helping make that process easier. Starting today, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster vaccines are available at Hy-Vee. The store will be giving the booster shot for free to those who are eligible. That means people […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

1K+
Followers
635
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy