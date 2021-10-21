A Costco Soup Is Being Recalled Because It May Contain Sharp Pieces of Plastic
By Dustin Nelson
Soup sold at Costco locations in 13 states is being recalled because it may contain "hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces." The recall was issued by Ivar's Soup and Sauce Company and shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on October 19....
With supply chain issues continuing to plague the U.S. as the pandemic rages on, getting everything on your grocery list is becoming a more difficult endeavor for many people. And while you may have eagerly filled up your freezer with your favorite foods in the event of future scarcity, it might be time to start culling some of those products.
Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
If you're thinking there's been an influx of food recalls lately, you aren't mistaken. It's not a new problem, though. Between 2013 and 2018, the number of food recalls went up 10%, TIME says. Since then there have been alerts issued for things like salad, chicken, and even pastries sold at grocery stores like Walmart and Costco.
(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
Whether it's a piece of produce that's gotten a little too soft or a package of meat that's past its expiration date, throwing away food can feel downright wasteful. However, in some situations, doing so is the only way to ensure that what you're eating is safe. Sadly, that's the case with four foods from one company right now, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is advising anyone who purchased them to toss them immediately.
Crider Foods is recalling close to 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead. A USDA reports says the canned beef with gravy products were made on October 22, 2020 and March 15, 2021 production dates. The following products are subject to recall:
Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected foods at home.
Nestlé just announced a nationwide recall on a variety of DiGiorno frozen pepperoni pizzas due to labeling issues. The pizza recall affects nearly 28,000 pounds of products that may be mislabeled—and contain an undeclared allergen. The frozen pizza recall specifically includes 26-ounce cartons that supposedly contain DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan...
There is yet another recall that dog owners should have on their radar. Fromm Family Foods is recalling about 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded dog food, which is a relatively small recall considering the food was distributed nationwide. The recall was issued due to elevated levels of vitamin D. The notice, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says that elevated vitamin D levels can have negative impacts on dogs of all sizes. The company discovered the problem during internal testing.
Whether you're a grilled cheese connoisseur or mad about mozzarella sticks, there are few foods that spark as much passion for foodies as cheese. And while you may know that you should purge those dairy delicacies from your fridge when they start looking or smelling off, there's yet another reason you might want to clear out your cheese stash right now. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall notice for a popular type of cheese; read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this product now.
It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
Chicago-based Evans Food Group Ltd. has issued a recall for more than 10,000 pounds of pork products that were distributed over the past few weeks across several western states. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service shared the recall notice for "approximately 10,359 pounds of pork pellet products" on October 14, and explained that over a dozen different products were being recalled because they were "not presented for import re-inspection into the United States."
When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
New York (CNN) — Butterball issued a recall on more than 14,100 pounds of ground turkey products Wednesday after consumers told food safety regulators that they found pieces of blue plastic embedded in their raw ground turkey. The items being recalled are the company's 2.5-pound "farm to family Butterball all...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground turkey, plus beef and chicken products from multiple companies are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Butterball LLC, a Mount Olive, North Carolina business, is recalling about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that might be contaminated with...
There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
