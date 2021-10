HOUSTON — Here they go again, on their own. The Houston Astros, their lone championship tarnished by a historic sign-stealing scandal, will return to the World Series after their 5-0 blanking of the Red Sox on Friday night in American League Championship Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. With a 4-2 series victory, the ’Stros secured their third AL pennant in five years and will take on either the Braves or the Dodgers — beginning in Houston if it’s the former and in Los Angeles if it’s the latter — in the Fall Classic, beginning Tuesday night.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO