The Last Kingdom Season 4 has been released. After facing and struggling the son of Uhtred is the king of Wessex. Uhtred is the one person who always tries to save his family by all means in the war area. They locked-up the Uhtred and called a collaborator. Uhtred tried to draw up the strategies to protect Wessex from his invading kin. Then he saved baby child Edward and rescue from Dens. He has been defeated, beaten, and stolen his kids. Between the Last Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7, Uhtred was tortured and admit his mistake by deporting the snake. And then things started being interesting, the audience gave the high rating and review to Episode 7.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO