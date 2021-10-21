CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC says toss onions if you don't know where they came from to avoid salmonella

By Jonathan Franklin
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check your onions now: A salmonella outbreak impacting 37 states and sickening over 600 people in the U.S. is being linked to certain imported onions. A warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fresh whole red, white and yellow onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, were...

www.gpb.org

