PHOENIX — An outreach team from the Goodyear Police Department is working to help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. “Our team was formulated to combat any kind of the criminal elements of homelessness as well as (be) an outreach team to help those experiencing homelessness get in contact with resources and shelters,” David Mitterbauer, officer and member of the department’s Homeless Outreach Team, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO