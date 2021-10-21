CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Southwest Chapter Executive Director to leave Red Cross

By Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announced Wednesday that Southwest Indiana Chapter’s Executive Director Theo Boots will leave the organization December 31. A representative with Red Cross says that she is leaving to pursue personal opportunities.

“Theo Boots has provided extraordinary leadership to the Southwest Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross over the past five years. Her transformative leadership has alleviated human suffering and supported the development and sustainment of resilient communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois,” said Chad Priest, CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “We are grateful for her humanitarian service, and her willingness to continue as a volunteer leader.”

Red Cross still needs blood donations

We’ve been told she will continue to support the Red Cross mission in a volunteer leadership capacity after leaving. Red Cross says they are looking for the next Southwest Chapter Executive Director. Candidates interested can apply here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

