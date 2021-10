(Undated) — This is the second full week of the strike by union workers against John Deere. U-A-W employees will soon start getting strike pay. The U-A-W says workers who do picket duty will get 55 dollars each day Monday through Friday. Union members who are current on their union dues and on the active payroll before the strike started are eligible for the 275 dollars each week. The U-A-W says negotiations restarted last week on a new contract.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO