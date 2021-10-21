CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Hamster Revealed to Be Legendary Comedian

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for a time travel episode, as Group A performed again and reflected on their lives. Guest judge Leslie Jordan joined the panel in guessing who was behind the masks. At the end of the night, Hamster was revealed to be...

Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
The Manhattan Mercury

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

[Warning: The below contains to MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6 “Time Warp.”]. One of Group A didn’t survive the “Time Warp” or the introduction of another wildcard (the Jester, the creepiest costume yet) in the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer. After singing Luis...
Billboard

The Hamster Is a Real ‘Animal’ Underneath on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

The Hamster can get back on his wheel, after he was unmasked and sent home from The Masked Singer. Wednesday night's episode was a time travel trip, with contestants Skunk, Bull, Pepper, Hamster and the wildcard Jester dusting off some old school classics. Hamster look a leftfield turn, performing a...
talentrecap.com

Rob Schneider Skips ‘Nick Cannon’ Show — Are Recent Controversies to Blame?

Every Thursday, Nick Cannon usually speaks with the eliminated contestant from The Masked Singer episode that aired the day before. On the TV Guide, the description of the daytime talk show even said that Cannon would be sitting down with the unmasked celebrity. Cannon’s official talk show website also echoed that the celebrity would be joining today’s show. So, what happened to Rob Schneider, the actor revealed to be Hamster on The Masked Singer?
imdb.com

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé. After singing, each mystery star took part in a round of speed dating, which involved rapidly answering questions about love from...
Daily Mail

The Masked Singer: Ruth Pointer, 75, takes off Cupcake mask and reveals identity after elimination

Grammy-award winning singer Ruth Pointer was unmasked and eliminated on The Masked Singer on Wednesday after performing as Cupcake on the hit Fox show. The 75-year-old Pointer Sisters singer performed the Bruno Mars hit Finesse while dressed in a giant purple Cupcake costume with blue and purple swirled frosting as Group B contestants took the stage.
featureweekly.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Discloses identity of the Hamster, Here’s the star behind the mask

“The Masked Singer” cut one more competitor from its Season 6 lineup on Wednesday’s episode, uncovering the identity of the Hamster contestant before the hour’s over. However, before watchers took in Hamster’s secret identity, he and the other leftover Group A contestants — Skunk, Pepper and Bull — alongside beginner Wildcard Jester, all performed for have Nick Cannon and “Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan.
Fox40

Interview: Ruth Pointer revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer,” Group B returned, a wildcard entered the competition, and fans finally discovered who was behind the Cupcake mask. Ruth Pointer, a member of the three-time Grammy award-winning Group The Pointer Sisters, joined FOX40 to share details about her experience on the show.
talentrecap.com

You be the Judge: Is Ariana Grande a Good Fit for ‘The Voice’?

The Voice battle rounds are officially over and let’s just say it was a little rough for Ariana Grande. She definitely enjoyed the idea of this show a lot more before she realized she would have to choose winners among her team. We’ve seen this singer cry for a bunch of different reasons, but we never thought her love of her team on The Voice would be one of them. Half way through the season, how is the new coach doing?
Vulture

The Latest Masked Singer Reveal Is … NFTs?

This week’s clue package for The Masked Singer: Despite the national coin shortage, The Masked Singer invites you to invest in coins. If you somehow guessed that the competition show straight out of a sitcom is going to be selling NFTs, then please buy a lottery ticket ASAP. Fox Entertainment launched MaskVerse, an NFT marketplace, for its hit series The Masked Singer. Fox describes the site as “a new experience for The Masked Singer (TMS) fans and crypto enthusiasts to buy, sell, and trade unique digital collectibles — Mask NFTs — for their own collections and/or to unlock a variety of benefits. Masks are Non-Fungible Tokens, or ‘NFTs,’ meaning they are scarce and unique digital assets for which there is no copy or substitute and where your ownership is recorded on the blockchain in perpetuity.”
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Skunk Reveals A New Clue With The Time Machine — Watch

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!
