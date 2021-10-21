‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Hamster Revealed to Be Legendary Comedian

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO