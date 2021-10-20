Texans DT Roy Lopez pleased Ross Blacklock is returning

The Houston Texans activated Ross Blacklock from the COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday, and the interior of the defensive line will get a boost with the return of the second-year player.

Blacklock had been on the reserve since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, two days before the Texans were to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4.

Rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez is pleased to see the former TCU product back to work, and notes that Blacklock brings more than just “speed, strength, size” to the defensive line.

“Everything that he brings to the table, it’s good to get Ross back,” said Lopez. “He brings energy to the room. He’s part of our brotherhood. It’s kind of something that we’ve built on. He brings a smile every day. That’s something we enjoy, and we all bring it, too.”

Blacklock has collected five combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and 1.0 sack through three games with Houston in 2021.

The Texans will need Blacklock and all the help they can get defensively as they take on the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals and their high-octane offense, which features quarterback Kyler Murray, running back Chase Edmonds, and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.