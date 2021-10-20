CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans DT Roy Lopez pleased Ross Blacklock is returning

By Mark Lane
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans activated Ross Blacklock from the COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday, and the interior of the defensive line will get a boost with the return of the second-year player.

Blacklock had been on the reserve since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, two days before the Texans were to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4.

Rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez is pleased to see the former TCU product back to work, and notes that Blacklock brings more than just “speed, strength, size” to the defensive line.

“Everything that he brings to the table, it’s good to get Ross back,” said Lopez. “He brings energy to the room. He’s part of our brotherhood. It’s kind of something that we’ve built on. He brings a smile every day. That’s something we enjoy, and we all bring it, too.”

Blacklock has collected five combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and 1.0 sack through three games with Houston in 2021.

The Texans will need Blacklock and all the help they can get defensively as they take on the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals and their high-octane offense, which features quarterback Kyler Murray, running back Chase Edmonds, and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

houstontexans.com

QB Davis Mills to start vs. Cardinals and Blacklock returns to practice

The Houston Texans practice week got underway on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with no Tyrod Taylor on the field yet. Before practice, Head Coach David Culley confirmed that rookie QB Davis Mills will start in Week 7 at Arizona but that the veteran Taylor might be nearing a return off the Reserve/Injured list.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans DC Lovie Smith anticipates being a 'better defense' with DT Ross Blacklock

Things were starting to come together for Ross Blacklock. The former 2020 second-round pick from TCU was coming off an impactful performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Although the Houston Texans fell 24-9 on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium, Blacklock added two combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hit in his 25 defensive snaps.
NFL
