What Nick Saban had to say leading up to Alabama vs. Tennessee

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Alabama is set to host the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup is one that fans across the country always look forward to. The history between the two programs has created one of the most heated rivalries in college football.

On Wednesday afternoon head football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media leading up to Alabama’s contest against the Volunteers.

Here are a few of the head coach’s comments.

  • On injured players, coach Saban mentioned that they were hopeful that Byron Young would be able to contribute this week. Drew Sanders remains doubtful for the third straight contest. He also mentioned that DeMarcco Hellems is dealing with a lingering ankle injury that he suffered in fall camp so his reps have been limited.
  • Coach Saban mentioned that Tennessee’s run game is tough to defend because they go fast and they have great runners, including their quarterback.
  • On Henry To’oTo’o, Saban spoke of his ability to communicate and help everyone around him have a better understanding of the defense.

