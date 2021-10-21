CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Bosa 'very encouraged' by Trey Lance's development for 49ers

By Alex Espinoza
When it comes to quarterbacks, Nick Bosa knows a good one when he sees one.

The 49ers defensive end has been chasing signal-callers his whole life and got a first-hand look at No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance over the past few months. Bosa joined “Damon & Ratto” on 95.7 The Game Wednesday afternoon to share his view of Lance, who is dealing with a knee sprain and will likely be unavailable for Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Listen to the full interview below.

"He's come a long way, definitely,” Bosa said. “Just watching him in his first start, you really saw what you wanted to see in a guy in that position. He played really hard and he didn't make too many mistakes. I was very encouraged by what I saw."

While Lance is rehabbing, Bosa is back to full speed. Thirteen months have passed since Bosa crumpled to the turf at MetLife Stadium with a torn ACL and he said he’s made it through the regular-season readjustment period.

“At this point I'm really comfortable out there,” Bosa said. “It definitely took a couple games under my belt, but now I'm just playing football."

Judging by the numbers and his menacing presence on the edge, Bosa hasn’t lost a step. He has racked up five sacks in five games, along with eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits -- all while facing frequent double teams.

As for the entire unit, Bosa said the 49ers are clicking. Though they lost 17-10 in Week 5, Bosa and the 49ers were able to bottle up MVP candidate Kyler Murray and the potent Cardinals offense, which has scored at least 31 points in each of their other contests this season.

"I definitely think our defense is starting to come into our own the past few weeks," Bosa said. “Obviously, haven’t had the results that we’ve wanted. But definitely have good things to look forward to as a defense.”

Bosa’s focus now shifts to Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathan Taylor, who led Indianapolis to a 31-3 win over the hapless Houston Texans last week.

San Francisco, CA
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

