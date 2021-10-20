CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama makes four-star WR Chris Marshall's top three schools

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The state of Texas has been one of Nick Saban’s pipelines over the past few recruiting cycles. Three migrated across the Mississippi River in the 2020 class and another seven during the historic 2021 class. All but one was ranked inside the top 200 on the 247Sports composite too.

While none have joined the 2022 class quite yet, there are plenty of targets Alabama is pursuing. Five-stars Evan Stewart (WR) and Denver Harris (CB) are the main two. Not too far behind is four-star wide receiver, Chris Marshall.

He announced his top three schools on Wednesday, with the Crimson Tide making the cut. Home state Texas A&M and USC were also on what should be Marshall’s final trim down list.

Auburn, Arizona State, Jacksonville State, LSU, and Oregon were cut from a top-eight released in early April.

Marshall did not start playing football until the beginning of his junior season. He finished with 45 receptions for 1,009 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

The insane numbers have continued into this season.

According to Maxpreps, he has 13 receptions for 454 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marshall has yet to play in the second half either with Fort Bend Marshall sitting at an 8-0 record.

Basketball is still in the works to play in college as well. That’s where the now four-star receiver intended on focusing his high school career before picking up the pigskin. According to Rivals, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas Southern, and Western Kentucky have offered on the basketball front.

As for his rankings as a football player, Marshall is the No. 86 overall player and the No. 12 wide receiver in the country. Within the state of Texas, he ranks as the No. 16 prospect on the 247Sports composite.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

